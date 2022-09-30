Disease outcomes differ by new host species in virus spillover experiments

To study virus spillover results, researchers placed small amounts of a virus on petri dishes containing populations of different Caenorhabditis species to see if the virus could replicate. Credit: David Kennedy, Penn State



Why has the SARS-CoV-2 virus devastated the global human population, but many other animal viruses have not? Using nematode worms as a model, researchers at Penn State conducted a series of experiments to examine the factors that influence disease outcomes from virus spillover events. They found that the species of the host influences whether a virus will take off in a new population. For example, some species never become infected, while other species become infected and easily pass the virus on to other individuals within the species.

“Patogens come across to humans at a somewhat alarming frequency, and a lot of great research has been done to determine where and when overflow is most likely,” said David Kennedy, assistant professor of biology. “However, studying virus spillover experimentally in the lab to understand the likelihood of a virus being transmissible in a new host is a huge challenge, especially with the replication needed to gain scientific understanding.”

Clara Shaw, a postdoctoral researcher at Penn State who will start a new position in January as an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth, noted that worms are a powerful experimental system.

“You can have an entire population of hosts in a single petri dish, and you can fit 50 replica populations in a space the size of a shoebox,” Shaw said. “This worm system could enable the careful study needed to inform which overflow events are likely to become the next COVID-19, and which are of less concern to human and animal health.”

To conduct their research, which was published on September 21 in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the researchers used species of nematode worms of the genus Caenorhabditis. One of these – Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans) – is often used in other types of biological experiments.

To first determine whether the genus Caenorhabditis would be a useful system for studying the ecology and evolution of virus host jumps, the team examined the susceptibility of 44 species of Caenorhabditis to infection by the Orsay virus, a virus known to carry the studied C elegans species but not documented to occur in other species. They placed small amounts of the virus on petri dishes containing populations of different Caenorhabditis species to see if the virus could replicate. Of the 44 species tested, 14 species were susceptible to the Orsay virus.

Clara Shaw, a postdoctoral researcher at Penn State who will start a new position in January as an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth, noted that worms are a powerful experimental system. “You can have an entire population of hosts in a single petri dish, and you can fit 50 replica populations in a space the size of a shoebox,” Shaw said. Credit: Clara Shaw, Penn State



Using these 14 species of susceptible worms, the team then assessed whether these species were capable of transmitting the virus by transplanting a subset of virus-exposed worms to a virus-free habitat to reproduce and possibly transmit the virus to. offspring. This process was repeated to determine how long the virus could last and whether it could last indefinitely.

“We showed that in this one genus, different host species showed the full range of possible outcomes after exposure to a new pathogen,” Kennedy says.

“Some never got infected; some got infected but were unable to transmit the virus; some got infected and transmitted the virus so low that the pathogen eventually died out; and some got infected and transmitted the virus well enough to spread the virus.” This is the raw material needed to answer the question of why some overflow events lead to host jumps and new diseases, while others just disappear on their own without outside intervention.”

Specifically, the team found that host species more closely related to C. elegans — the virus’ native host — were more susceptible to infection, and hosts closely related to each other had more similar susceptibility regardless of their relationship to C. elegans. .

“These patterns in susceptibility may be due to the fact that closely related hosts likely have similar receptors for virus attachment, similar environments within the host for viruses to navigate, and similar defenses against viruses,” Shaw said.

Kennedy noted that without a good model system to study the spread of viruses, understanding what factors enable new epidemics and how emerging pathogens evolve is challenging.

He says that “these worms can be used not only to investigate how ecology influences overflow and emergence, but also to better understand how and why overflow and emergence patterns may differ between hosts.”

How do diseases jump from one species to another?

More information:

Clara L. Shaw et al, Developing an Empirical Model for Overflow and Emergence: Orsay Virus Host Range in Caenorhabditis, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2022). Clara L. Shaw et al, Developing an Empirical Model for Overflow and Emergence: Orsay Virus Host Range in Caenorhabditis,(2022). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2022.1165

Provided by Pennsylvania State University

