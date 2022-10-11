Disease and war are shaping our economy

It was not the well-known economic forces that caused the unrest of recent years, but Covid and the war in Ukraine. This reminds us that the most destructive forces we know are indifferent nature and evil humanity. In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF emphasizes the “cost of living crisis” and the economic slowdown in China. But the policy response to Covid, the unbalanced recovery from that disease and Vladimir Putin’s war caused the former, while China’s response to Covid caused the latter. Disease and war have indeed shaken our world.

These huge surprises have also reminded us that it is impossible to predict the economy. Much enlightening is often the research into how predictions evolve. In this case, one can summarize the changes from previous forecasts very simply: “Just about anything that can go wrong has.” In “fund-speak” “downside risks” have manifested themselves.

What were those downside risks?

First, inflation was stronger and much more persistent than previously expected: as the WEO notes, “Global core inflation, measured excluding food and energy prices, is expected to be 6.6 percent in a fourth quarter compared to the fourth quarter. base this year. As a result, monetary policy has tightened considerably.

You see a snapshot of an interactive image. This is most likely due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.

Second, the economic impact of the Russian war against Ukraine has been greater than feared even six months ago. This is especially true in Europe, after the dramatic cuts in Russian gas exports.

Finally, Covid could still wreak havoc, at least in countries whose policies have not evolved wisely, such as China, and possibly also in Africa, where vaccination rates are alarmingly low.

A result of this combination of events is that at the same time the US has seen a sharp monetary tightening because inflation has been so strong, yet is in much better economic shape than Europe or China. This, plus the usual ‘safe haven’ effect in times of trouble, has led to a sharp appreciation of the dollar. That’s potentially devastating for borrowers with large dollar-denominated liabilities. There should be no general debt crisis. But debt crises in vulnerable countries are certain.

The result of all this is a further lowering of the forecasts. Neither a decline in global output nor a decline in global per capita output is in the fund’s base forecast. But a contraction in real gross domestic product is expected sometime in 2022-23 to last for at least two consecutive quarters in economies that account for more than a third of global GDP. As a result, the recent shocks will lead to further losses in world production compared to pre-2020 forecasts.

In addition, the risks are still on the downside. These include: an exacerbation of the impact of the war; a resurgence of Covid or another pandemic; a monetary policy that is too strong, causing a deep recession, or a policy that is too weak, allowing for persistently high inflation; a massive real estate crash in China; wider policy differentials between high-income economies, causing further financial stress; widespread debt crises in emerging and developing economies; and a further breakdown of cooperation between powerful countries. The latter would further fragment the global economy and make a concerted approach to a wide range of global challenges, from debt to climate, impossible.

You see a snapshot of an interactive image. This is most likely due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.

The war in Russia is beyond the scope of normal policy. Sanctions have been tried but, unsurprisingly, have not changed course, at least not in the short term. China’s Covid policy is also not out of the realm of global action. It is believed that it will be changed at some point. When and how remains a mystery.

So, what can and should be done?

First, beat inflation. As the fund puts it: “Giving in to pressure to slow the pace of tightening will only undermine credibility, raise inflation expectations and require more aggressive and painful policy actions later on. By reversing the course, monetary policymakers will only deliver the pain of tightening, with no gain at all.” Expectations have remained entrenched as people rely on central banks to do what they are supposed to do. They have to.

Second, coordinate fiscal and monetary policies. This is perfectly compatible with central bank independence. It makes no sense for these two aspects of macroeconomic policy to compete with each other.

Third, protect the vulnerable. The “cost of living” crisis is the worst possible time to economise on the weakest. The fund is against energy price caps. I do not agree. But they should aim to truncate extreme price movements and be fiscally bearable.

Fourth, develop a better debt management framework. Particularly important in this regard is the close cooperation between China and the West. Systemic financial crises pose another risk: frameworks must be made comprehensive.

Fifth, recognize that managing the global economy requires collaboration. A clear example is Putin’s war. Is it impossible to convince China that this disaster could also threaten its interests?

Finally, there is the biggest: the climate. The fund provides an encouraging analysis of these biggest of the collective challenges, pointing out that the economic costs of immediate and decisive action to reduce emissions are small, especially when measured against the benefits. Yet it is already hopelessly late. What we do (or, more likely, don’t do) on emissions over the next decade could shape the future of this planet as a home for our own and other species.

We must not allow urgency to get in the way of action on the important. Nor should we let our differences prevent us from agreeing on what to do. In the environmental crisis, natural forces combine with human folly. This is a formidable alliance. We must put an end to it.

