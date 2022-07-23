Discrimination in cricket back in the spotlight with investigations at Essex and Cricket Scotland

Discrimination in cricket was back in the spotlight today when it was revealed that up to 10 people will be involved in accusations of racism in Essex and a review had labeled the sport in Scotland as ‘institutionalized racist’.

While the findings of an independent report commissioned by Essex and overseen by Katharine Newton QC on the allegations of racism at the club of three former players have been delayed and are not expected to be published before September, multiple charges are expected.

It is clear that a former coach and captain of Essex is at the center of allegations by former players Maurice Chambers, Zoheb Sharif and Jahid Ahmed that they were racially abused while staying at the club.

Maurice Chambers is one of three former Essex players to have made accusations of racism

Up to 10 people are reportedly involved in the investigation taking place in Essex

Last November, when they approved the study, Essex promised to publish the findings in the new year, but after a series of delays, further delays have put it off for at least another six weeks.

An ECB spokesman told The Mail on Sunday that they would not comment on an ongoing investigation.

In a separate action two months ago, the cricket discipline committee fined Essex £50,000 after the club pleaded guilty to two charges related to a racist remark made at a board meeting in Chelmsford in 2017.

Meanwhile, Cricket Scotland will be condemned as institutionally racist when the findings of an investigation sparked by claims by former players Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh are published Monday.

Majid Haq (left) and Qasim Sheikh (right) have alleged racism against Cricket Scotland

Former cricketer and whistleblower Azeem Rafiq led accusations against racism in the game

The pair spoke out in the wake of Azeem Rafiq’s whistleblower in Yorkshire two years ago, claiming they had been treated differently from white players during their international careers.

In response, Cricket Scotland said in a statement: “Cricket should be a welcoming place for all and not a place where racism or any other form of discrimination takes place.

“The Cricket Scotland board sincerely feels sorry for anyone who has experienced racism at cricket in Scotland.”