Discovery of unknown habitats in the carboniferous flora in the Pyrenees

Geological location of the Erillcastell Basin in the Eastern Pyrenees. Credit: Paleogeography, Paleoclimatology, Paleoecology (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.palaeo.2022.111234



A new study reveals how the Sigillaria brardii species — a fossil plant typical of peat bogs and abundant in the flora of Europe and North America during the Upper Carboniferous — colonized new areas in the riverbeds of the great European mountain range that known as the Variscan Mountains, far from their natural habitat.

This process of ecological distribution of the species was documented only in the coastal sedimentary basin – known as paralics – in the United States and northern Europe. Now, the study, published in the journal Paleogeography, Paleoclimatology, Paleoecologydescribes for the first time the colonization phenomenon of S. brardii in the freshwater marshes in the Variscan Mountains, an ancient geological structure in Europe – now eroded – that still shows geological outcrops in the Pyrenees and the Catalan coastal mountain ranges.

Expanding the knowledge about the characteristics of forest ecosystems in the late Carboniferous period, the article included Aixa Tosal, Joaquim Pàmies and Carles Martín-Closas, from the Department of Earth and Ocean Dynamics at the Faculty of Earth Sciences and the Biodiversity Research Institute (IRBio) from the University of Barcelona.

The Carboniferous flora in the Catalan Pyrenees

The team conducted sedimentological, taphonomic and palaeoecological analyzes in the Erillcastell Basin, in the southern part of the Catalan Pyrenees, a geological area of ​​great scientific importance for studying the formation process of the Pyrenean Carboniferous basins.

Many mined coal mines correspond to old forests that became petrified. In particular, the formation of peat deposits in the late (Pennsylvanian) Pyrenees is associated with the accumulation of peat from plants evolutionarily related to the current lineage of isotes (pteridophytes). These tree-like isoetes, of the genus Sigillaria, were formerly found in swamps and swamps, in the valleys of the great Varisca Mountains.

The trunks of this plant – built mainly by a rather weak tissue or periderm – gathered at the bottom of anoxic swamps and were easily converted into peat. After a long geochemical maturation – under high pressure and temperature – the accumulated peat became coal (bituminous type), which was exploited in the Pyrenees in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to feed the steam plants in Barcelona. Later (from 1950 to 1970) the mines of the Carboniferous were reopened to feed the small local cement factories in Barcelona.

Sigillaria brardii: When peatlands disappear

According to the experts, the increase in ecological plasticity of this species is associated with a time of global climate change, higher temperatures and drought. These environmental conditions caused the reduction in the size of the peatlands and an increase in the erosion and drainage in the mountain areas, and this would explain the new ecological distribution of the species.

“This change reached its peak in the Lower Permian, between 300 and 273 million years ago, when all tree-like representatives of this group of pteridophytes eventually became extinct,” the research team concludes.

Aixa Tosal et al, Plantaphonomy and paleoecology of Pennsylvania wetlands from the Erillcastell Basin of the Eastern Pyrenees, Catalonia, Spain, Paleogeography, Paleoclimatology, Paleoecology (2022). Aixa Tosal et al, Plantaphonomy and paleoecology of Pennsylvania wetlands from the Erillcastell Basin of the Eastern Pyrenees, Catalonia, Spain,(2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.palaeo.2022.111234

