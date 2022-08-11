Discovery of the interactions between plants and arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



The arbuscular mycorrhizal symbiosis (AMS) is one of the oldest and most common mutualistic associations between plants and arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF). This intimate relationship improves plant mineral uptake, potentially improving crop yields. In addition, AMS can increase the tolerance of plants to biotic and abiotic stress. AMS also contributes to many ecosystem functions by improving soil aggregation, lowering fertilizer needs and reducing nutrient loss.

Over the past two decades, several genes involved in AMS have been identified based on changes in symbiosis phenotypes in gene knockout or knockdown mutants. However, the relationship between plant SSPs and AMS remains largely unknown.

Recently, scientists at the University of Tennessee established a computational pipeline for genome-wide prediction of SSPs in plants and identified a number of plant SSP candidates that may be involved in AMS. Published in Horticultural researchtheir comparative analysis revealed convergent changes in SSP gene expression and gene regulatory elements between monocot and eudicot species, as well as diversification of protein structure between AMF-inducible SSPs and their closely related homologues, suggesting that SSPs may have played an important role in the evolution of AMS in plants.

“Our results indicate that convergence in SSP sequences and fungal gene expression is related to convergent emergence of AMS in diverse plant species, and this is also the first plant kingdom-wide analysis of SSP,” said Dr. Xiaohan Yang, Senior Scientist in the Synthetic Biology Group in the Biosciences Division of Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

In summary, the SSP candidates identified in this study lay the groundwork for the experimental characterization of AMS-related genes to gain a deeper understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying the interactions between plants and AMF.

Xiao-Li Hu et al, Diversity and conservation of small secreted plant proteins associated with arbuscular mycorrhizal symbiosis, Horticultural research (2022). Xiao-Li Hu et al, Diversity and conservation of small secreted plant proteins associated with arbuscular mycorrhizal symbiosis,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhac043

Provided by Nanjing Agricultural University The Academy of Science