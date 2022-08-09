Discovery of non-conventional peptides in Vitis vinifera L. via peptidogenomics

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Although some researchers have identified peptides through multiple methods, such as in Arabidopsis and maize, the biological functions of most non-conventional peptides (NCPs) have yet to be demonstrated. NCPs function by modulating larger regulatory proteins and their functions can therefore be predicted from the proteins they act on. In addition, the functions of NCPs can also be predicted by genome-wide association studies, such as the combination of NCPs with quantitative trait locus (QTL) or domestication analysis. Studies on grape berry NCPs are scarce and only a few studies have been reported on peptides encoded by primary miRNA sequences.

Recently, scientists from Henan University of Science and Technology identified 188 and 2,021 non-redundant peptides from the Arabidopsis thaliana and Vitis vinifera protein database at Ensembl/URGI and an individualized peptidogenomic database, respectively. They then analyzed the chromosome distributions of NCPs and CPs and the origin of NCPs. The NCPs were widespread in the grape genome and the distribution patterns of NCPs and CPs on the grape chromosomes differed.

To analyze the functions of NCPs, the researchers compared the locations of NCPs with those of QTLs, LTR retrotransposons and domestication selection regions. About 94% of NCPs were in QTLs, including those related to development, intrinsic quality, disease resistance and fruit quality. They also examined whether the NCPs showed developmental specificity. This large-scale identification of NCPs provides important information that deepens our understanding of these small molecules in grapes.

“Our study is the first to comprehensively identify NCPs in grapes. It showed that there was a large amount of translation in the genome,” said Prof. Guo. These results provide a foundation for studying the functions of NCPs and also provide a reference for the discovery of novel functional genes in grapes.

The research was published in Horticultural research.

More information:

Mao-Song Pei et al, Large-scale discovery of non-conventional peptides in grapes (Vitis vinifera L.) by peptidogenomics, Horticultural research (2022). Mao-Song Pei et al, Large-scale discovery of non-conventional peptides in grapes (Vitis vinifera L.) by peptidogenomics,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhac023

