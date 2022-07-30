Discovery of metamorphic diamonds in northeast Queensland could provide clues about how Australia was formed

Science Progress (2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abo2811″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Petrographic evidence. Evidence for UHP metamorphosis: garnet inclusions and exsolution minerology. (A) Numerous orthogonal inclusions composed of carbonates (calcite, aragonite, dolomite and Mg-calcite), graphite and microdiamonds. (B) Radial decompression fractures around quartz, interpreted as formed after coesite. Fractures filled by later chlorite. (C) Oriented inclusion pathways and crystallographically controlled rutile exclusion. (D) Numerous rutile and apatite exsolution needles. (E) Apatite and rutile exsolution lamellae. (F) Amphibole exsolution lamellae. (G and H) Quartz exsolution slats. Qtz, quartz; coes, coesite; Mdia, micro diamond. Credit: scientific progress (2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abo2811



Three researchers from James Cook University, in collaboration with a colleague from the University of Adelaide, have found metamorphic diamonds in rocks near the northeast coast of Australia. In their article published in the magazine scientific progressAlexander Edgar, Ioan Sanislav, Paul Dirks and Carl Spandler describe how they found the small diamonds and why they believe the find will help reveal more about Australia’s early history and formation.

Metamorphic diamonds are very rare, they only form in very specific places. They are also very small – from microscopic to nano-sized. The unique diamonds form in subduction zones – the pressure of opposing plates grinding against each other over millions of years results in the creation of diamonds so small that they cannot be seen with the naked eye, which is why they are so rarely found. They have only been found in six other places on Earth. In this new effort, the researchers found some of them in rocks along the Clarke River Fault, created when crustal blocks were pressed together about 500 million years ago.

The researchers began examining the rocks along the fault line after being told by one of their students about some of the rock formations they had observed that looked as if they had been revealed when one of the tectonic plates pushed them above the surface of the ground around them. .

The researchers ventured to the site and collected some of the rocks and returned them to their lab for study. There they cut them into very thin slices and used Raman spectroscopy to identify the minerals contained within. They found evidence of silica, amphibole, apatite, lamella of rutile, coesite, quartz and especially metamorphic diamonds.

The researchers note that the diamonds they observed were the first to be found in the Gondwana-Pacific part of the Terra Australis Orogen. They also suggest that because metamorphic diamonds can only be created under very specific conditions, studying them and the locations where they are found could provide more clues as to how Australia was formed.

