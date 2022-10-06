Discovering new cancer treatments in the ‘dark matter’ of the human genome

Micrographs of three-dimensional lung cancer spheroids transfected with green fluorescent ASOs. Credit: UniBE/NCCR RNA & Disease



Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Switzerland. Of the various cancers, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) kills the most patients and remains largely incurable. Unfortunately, even newly approved therapies can extend patients’ lives by only a few months, and few survive the long-term metastatic stage. So there is a search for new treatments that attack the cancer in new ways.

In a recently published study in the journal Cell Genomicsresearchers from the University of Bern and Insel Hospital have set new targets for drug development for this cancer type.

The dark matter of the genome

For new targets, they looked to the poorly understood class of genes called “long noncoding RNAs (ribonucleic acids)” (lncRNAs). LncRNAs are abundant in the so-called “dark matter” or non-protein-coding DNA that makes up the vast majority of our genome. The human genome contains about 20,000 “classic” protein-coding genes, but this number is dwarfed by 100,000 lncRNAs. The biological functions of 99% of lncRNAs are unknown.

As their name implies “long noncoding RNAs”, unlike messenger RNAs (mRNAs), lncRNAs do not encode the protein construction plans. As with mRNAs, the building instructions for lncRNAs are in the DNA of the cell.

New tool determines potential targets

To study the role of lncRNAs in NSCLC, the researchers began by analyzing publicly available data sets to see which lncRNAs are present in NSCLC. This analysis resulted in a list of more than 800 lnRNAs, whose importance the researchers wanted to investigate for NSCLC cells. For this research, they developed a screening system that prevents the production of the selected lncRNAs by removing part of their building instructions in the DNA.

The researchers applied their screening system to two NSCLC cell lines derived from patients and looked at how the inhibition of the selected lncRNAs affected the so-called “characteristics” of cancer cells. Features include cellular behavior that contributes to disease progression: proliferation, metastasis formation, and therapy resistance.

“The advantage of assessing three different cancer features is that we have a comprehensive picture, but also have significant amounts of data from different experiments, from which we had to derive a single list of long non-coding RNAs important for non-small cell lung cancer” said Rory Johnson, an assistant professor at the University of Bern who led the NCCR RNA & Disease project.The analysis ultimately yielded a list of 80 highly reliable candidate lncRNAs important for NSCLC, out of more than 800 studied. Out of these 80, the researchers chose several lncRNAs for follow-up experiments.

Destroy a long RNA with a short

For these follow-up experiments, the researchers used an approach that does not work at the DNA level, but focuses on lncRNAs after their production. For this purpose, the researchers used small chemically synthesized RNAs called antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), which bind to the lncRNAs they target and lead to their degradation. Note that several ASOs have been approved for the treatment of human diseases, although none yet for cancer.

These follow-up experiments showed that for the majority of the picked lncRNAs, their destruction by an ASO inhibited the division of cancer cells in cell culture. Importantly, the same treatment had little or no effect on noncancerous lung cells, which should not be harmed by the cancer treatment. In a 3D model of NSCLC, which resembled tumor rather than cell culture, inhibition of a single lncRNA with an ASO reduced tumor growth by more than half.

“We were positively surprised to see how well the antisense oligonucleotides could limit tumor growth in different models,” said Taisia ​​Polidori, co-first author, who worked on the project as part of her dissertation research at the University of Bern.

Therapy development and application to other tumor types

The researchers are continuing their research into preclinical cancer models and are considering partnering with existing companies or starting a startup to develop a drug to treat patients.

Regarding other cancers, Roberta Esposito, co-first author and postdoctoral fellow at the University of Bern said: “As a telescope that can be moved quite easily to study another part of space, our approach should be easily adaptable. to reveal new potential treatments for other types of cancer.” dr. Esposito will now use the “telescope” to identify new targets for colorectal cancer.

