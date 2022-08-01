Discord overhauls its Android app so you won’t have to wait for new features

Discord is overhauling its Android app in the coming weeks, so new features and updates arrive at the same time as iOS and desktop. If you’re a Discord Android user, you’re probably used to new features not appearing for months after they were announced on iOS, and we’ve seen that recently with the Server Profiles feature available on iOS far ahead of android.

“Historically, work on Android implementation of new features was often delayed until desktop and iOS were completed, resulting in some features launching on one platform before finally arriving on another,” explains the Discord- product team. in a blog post.

Discord switches to React Native on Android

Discord is moving to React Native for its Android app, allowing the company to roll out new features simultaneously on each platform. It also means that Discord’s design on Android will be more like what you’re used to on desktop or even iOS.

React Native is widely used in many popular mobile apps including Instagram, Microsoft Outlook, Shopify, Tesla, Pinterest and many more. Discord has been using React Native for its iOS app since it was open sourced by Meta in 2015, allowing the company to build its iOS app from the core of its React app.

The move to React Native on Android will also make Discord’s features and design more consistent across Android, iOS, and desktop. While the Discord Android app will still retain some specific tweaks, things like font sizes will align between Android and iOS.

“Android users will also reap the benefits of faster app update release cycles,” explains Discord. “React Native allows us to streamline and consolidate our processes, allowing our engineers to work more efficiently and release more frequent updates, especially now that the team doesn’t have to spend as much time maintaining different codebases for different devices.”

Discord has already started rolling out its updated Android app, so Android users should start feeling the benefit of this underlying codebase change in the coming weeks. And hopefully this should mean we’ll never see a “coming soon to Android” message again for future Discord features.