Discord messages between two schoolgirls who planned out attempted stabbing murder of Perth teacher

For the first time, chilling social media messages have been revealed exchanged between two schoolgirls in the run-up to the attempted murder of a teacher in Perth.

The two teenage girls exchanged details of their plan, specifying when, where and how they would stab the experienced and respected teacher to death.

The two female students, ages 13 and 14, allegedly stabbed 55-year-old teacher Colleen Hayes in the armpit in her office at Willetton Senior High School in November last year, closing the school.

The armpit was one of the locations the two girls analyzed during their confrontational posts on Discord, an instant messaging platform.

Message exchanges between two teenage schoolgirls about their plot to murder a veteran Willetton Senior High School (pictured) teacher were revealed in Perth Children’s Court

The two schoolgirls planned how to stab the respected teacher from Perth to death on the messaging app Discord, and planned how, when and where they would do it

The duo discussed the murder for days and arranged specific details on the day.

According to the plan, the older girl put a 32cm kitchen knife in her bag before giving it to her boyfriend for two periods – including the classes taught by the intended teacher.

The knife was exchanged during intermission, with the older girl asking to talk privately with the teacher before lunging at her as she tried to cut an artery.

Fortunately, the wound was only 1 cm long.

The girl who provided the knife, then just 13 years old, appeared in Perth Children’s Court where the messages with her boyfriend – who pleaded guilty to attempted murder – were shown.

The plan started with the idea of ​​burning down the school after the building was filled with gas and set on fire.

“Hey boss, the stats don’t look good. The idea of ​​burning down the school won’t be as cool or successful as I thought,” the older girl wrote.

In response, the younger girl sent the message on October 14: “I think the idea of ​​stinging should take over now.”

The armpit was the location the two girls had chosen. The older of the two girls wrote: ‘In the armpit there is a large artery, the axillary artery, which actually supplies blood to the arm and limbs…’.

In court on Friday, prosecutor Bard Hollingsworth said those nine words showed the younger girl was both a willing and active participant.

The next day, the younger girl said to wait for the stabbing because she didn’t want to miss Halloween.

Just days later, the posts started talking again about where to stab the teacher, to which the older girl wrote, “The next target we need to look at is the armpit.”

“In the armpit is a large artery called the axillary artery, which basically supplies blood to the arm and limbs,” she wrote.

“It’s so close to the heart when it’s cut off blood will spurt out.”

On the morning of the stabbing, when the older girl told the younger girl that she was holding a knife, the younger girl replied, “Sound.”

The presiding judge of the children’s court, Hylton Quail, postponed the younger girl’s sentencing until September – after the girl who stabbed the teacher has been tried in court.

The younger girl will be held in pre-trial detention until the date of her conviction.

It is believed that the teacher has yet to resume her career and doubts whether she should continue as an educator.