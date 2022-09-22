Discontinued prosecution of Bloody Sunday veteran Soldier F will resume

Thirteen unarmed civilians were shot dead by the 1st Battalion of the British Army’s Parachute Regiment on what became known as Bloody Sunday at Bogside, Londonderry on January 30, 1972.

Another 15 people were injured in the shooting, and one of those injured – John Johnston – died four months later.

Other protesters were injured by shrapnel or batons, and two were run over by army vehicles during the chaos that erupted in William Street.

The murders, which took place over the span of ten minutes shortly after 4 p.m., took place during a protest against internment without trial organized by the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association (NICRA).

The parade, which involved an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 people, had set out from Bishop’s Field in the Creggan area of ​​Londonderry, with plans to end at the Guildhall.

But when the march reached the city centre, the leaders decided to avoid Guildhall and instead walk to Free Derry Corner in Bogside, as the route was blocked by British army barriers.

An armed soldier attacks a protester on Bloody Sunday when British paratroopers shot 13 civilians during a civil rights march in Londonderry

However, several protesters turned from the main group on Rossville Street and proceeded to where a barricade had been erected on William Street to prevent entry to Guildhall.

Those involved began throwing rocks at the soldiers around 3:40 PM and the regiment responded by firing plastic bullets, spraying CS gas and spraying protesters with water cannons.

In the Saville Inquiry, investigating the circumstances of Bloody Sunday, Lord Saville said soldiers of the Royal Green Jackets “acted with restraint in the face of the rioting at this barrier and used no more than fairly proportionate force to kill the head.” to offer’. .

At about 3:55 p.m., the mob reportedly spotted paratroopers occupying a dilapidated three-storey building overlooking William Street and began throwing rocks at the windows.

These soldiers then opened fire, shooting and wounding Damien Donaghy and John Johnston as they stood on a vacant lot opposite the building.

Colonel Derek Wilford, commander of the regiment, sent a message to brigade headquarters from his position near a church, proposing to send troops through the barrier to arrest rioters.

A mural of those who lost their lives on Bloody Sunday in Rossville Street, Londonderry

A few minutes later, at 4:07 p.m., Brigadier General Pat MacLellan ordered the regiment to conduct an arrest operation on William Street – known as Barrier 14 – but not to “chase people in the street.”

Colonel Wilford deployed one company through Barrier 14, as permitted, but also deployed a support company in vehicles from nearby Barrier 12 on Little James Street.

Those from Barrier 12 traveled into Bogside and disembarked as more gunshots were fired.

Soldiers opened fire in the Rossville Flats parking lot, shot teenage Jackie Duddy (17) in the back as he ran with Father Edward Daly and injured several others.

Six others were shot on Rossville Street, while other soldiers entered Glenfada Park North, where William McKinney, 26, and Jim Wray, 22, were fatally wounded.

Those in Glenfada Park North then headed for the southeastern entrance, from where they shot toward Rossville Street, killing Bernard McGuigan, 41, and mortally wounding Patrick Doherty, 31.

Nearby, in Abbey Park, a British Army soldier shot Gerard McKinney, 35. The shot went through his body and hit Gerald Donaghey, 17.

A total of 26 unarmed civilians were shot by paratroopers on Bloody Sunday. Thirteen died on the day and another died from his injuries four months later.

At an inquest into the deaths held in August 1973, Coroner Hubert O’Neill, a retired British Army major, said: ‘This Sunday became known as Bloody Sunday and it was. It was quite unnecessary.

“It strikes me that the military ran amok and fired that day without thinking about what they were doing. They shot innocent people.

“These people may have taken part in a march that was banned, but that doesn’t justify the troops coming in and firing shots indiscriminately.

“I would say without hesitation that it was pure, unadulterated murder. It was murder.’