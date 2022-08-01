Disabled non-binary transgender social justice warrior is CANCELLED by super woke internet mob

A disabled trans activist and author was canceled by a super awake crowd after their job with defense contractor Lockheed Martin was revealed by a Twitter user.

Ana Mardoll, whose thousands of books have been sold, was first doxed on July 30 while on duty at Lockheed’s Fort Worth facility.

In response to the allegations, Mardoll did not deny that they worked at Lockheed.

The activist wrote on their now-deleted Twitter account: ‘I am aware that someone is trying to dox me and @ everyone I know in the process, so I might as well discuss some things here. I’m sorry I have to do this.’

They continued: ‘I work for a large company that I will not mention. I work in software licensing, purchasing text editors and code compilers for others.”

The author added, “I don’t buy code for anything.”

Mardoll continued, “I got this particular job because my family works for the same company. I’m staying because I have an unusual part-time arrangement for medical reasons.’

They concluded: ‘I’m staying because I have an unusual part-time arrangement for medical reasons. It’s hard to find a new WFH job that will give me health insurance, but let me work 10-20 hours a week.”

According to their Amazon profile, Mardoll Ana is the author of the Earthside series, Rewoven Tales novels, and many published short stories.

Ana Mardoll pictured here is the author of the Earthside series, the Rewoven Tales novels, and many published short stories

Mardoll responded to allegations that they worked for Lockheed

After posting this Twitter thread, Mardoll deleted their Twitter account

Mardoll pointed out that as a disabled person, Lockheed Martin offered them health insurance despite working part-time

In 2014, Lockheed was a founding member of the Disability Equality Index, an organization that campaigns for disability inclusiveness in the workplace

The Twitter account that Mardoll doxxed was set up primarily for that purpose, according to a post from its creator

On Lockheed Martin’s official website, the company says in its inclusive hiring section that it “supports individuals with disabilities by providing reasonable accommodations to remove identified barriers that may arise in completing essential functions.”

In 2020 Lockheed won an award for disability inclusion.

In 2014, Lockheed was a founding member of the Disability Equality Index, an organization that campaigns for disability inclusiveness in the workplace.

The Twitter account that first identified the author as working for Lockheed said they set up the account “because I don’t think other LGBTQIA people should be working for companies that commit war crimes.”

That person, who says they are based in Bangkok, also created a Medium blog page that completely numbed Mardoll, linking her address and personal social media accounts to her career at Lockheed Martin.

The page was later removed by Medium for being against the blog site’s standards.

Among those who joined Mardoll’s defense was MSNBC writer Katelyn Burns

Burns opposed the idea that Mardoll was accused of being a war criminal, calling it “next level insane”

That person later told MSNBC’s Katelyn Burns, “Did you know that Ana Mardoll is coding for Lockheed for a weapons company that commits war crimes?”

Burns later tweeted, “If you accuse my friend of war crimes, that’s next level insane.”

She added: “I’m looking forward to seeing weird leftists cheating every Lockheed Martin employee with such pleasure since I learned it’s not really about this one person these lunatics have been obsessed with for months.”

Their Amazon profile goes on to say that Mardoll works include characters who are bisexual and polyamorous, transgender and genderqueer characters, disabled characters dealing with chronic pain and mental illness, sexual assault survivors with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Their titles include No Man of Woman Born, Cinder the Fireplace Boy: and Other Gayly Grimm Tales, and Transcending Flesh: Gender and Body Diversity in Futuristic and Fantastical Settings.

Mardoll’s Amazon’s profile describes them as a non-binary trans boy who is in love with another trans boy. The couple lives in Texas with their five cats.

On July 5, a friend of Mardoll wrote that the writer and their partner were moving from their home in Fort Worth, Texas, to Illinois.

The friend said the writer was asking for donations for the move through their Patreon and Etsy pages.

On their Patreon page, Mardoll further described himself as “fat, physically challenged, mentally ill, non-binary transgender and bisexual.”

Mardoll said the Patreon page would help pay for their painkillers and depression treatments.

In 2016, Mardoll featured: Splinter News in an article on the importance of gender pronouns.

The author said, ‘I have a gender, but it’s not a simple male/female binary setting. The label I use most for my gender is ‘demigirl’, because that suits me best.’

Mardoll later said in the same article that she was okay with the pronouns “she,” “her,” “xie,” and “xer.”

In a subsequent post on their website, Mardoll said they have now switched to the pronouns “he” and “him” in casual conversations, preferring “xie” and “xer.”

A person who stood up for Mardoll included the words ‘BLM’ or ‘Black Lives Matter’ in their Twitter handle

Another person questioned whether because they worked for the US government, they were morally responsible for foreign policy decisions

While another wondered if Mardoll was picked for being a trans person

One fan who championed Mardoll wrote on Twitter: “As far as I understand, a homosexual disabled person is trapped in the capitalist pipeline of feeding the military-industrial complex and some filthy leftists are attacking Xer over it.”

That person includes the words “BLM” or “Black Lives Matter” in their Twitter handle.

Another person in response to the original doxer: ‘I’m genuinely amazed – do you really think that working for a company means having someone approve of everything that company does? Like, I work for the US government, does that make me morally responsible for any action the government takes?”

While another said, “It seems odd that out of all the 114,000 people who work at Lockheed Martin, the one who gets picked and gets it happens to be a trans person.”