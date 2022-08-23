Disabled and bedridden Texas woman, 57, dies after living in ‘filthy conditions’ with three children

A disabled and bedridden Texas woman has died after she was found in “dirty conditions” in her home and her three adult children were arrested following the shocking discovery.

Patricia Martinez, 57, died Saturday at a hospital in San Antonio — the nation’s seventh largest city — after Bexar County officials rescued her from her home on Thursday, according to a press release from the local sheriff’s office on Monday.

When officers came to the rescue of the woman last week after she was notified by Adult Protective Services (APS), the incapacitated mother was discovered with an insect outbreak in her room and mold growth on her body. She also suffered from kidney failure due to neglect.

“She was found wearing an adult diaper full of feces in a dried state where it was physically causing infections in other parts of her body,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. News 4 San Antonio on Friday.

APS, which is responding to reports of known or suspected abuse or neglect, reported Martinez’s deteriorating condition after worrying about “a sharp drop in her health,” the sheriff added.

Victim’s children: Oscar Dominguez, 37; Roxanna Carrero, 24; and Pedro Luis Carrero, 18, were all arrested and charged with harming a disabled person with serious bodily harm.

The crime is classified as a Texas first-degree felony, Salazar confirmed. However, the Sheriff’s Office did not say how APS was alerted to the woman’s condition or what disabilities she had.

Patricia Martinez, 57, died Saturday after she was found lying in “dirty conditions” at her home in Caballo Canyon in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday. The woman was living with an insect infestation in her room and mold also grew on her body

Martinez lived with her three children: Oscar Dominguez, 37; Roxanna Carrero, 24; and Pedro Luis Carrero, 18; a year and a half in the house before her death last week. They were her caretakers and were responsible for providing their mother with medicines, meals and health appointments, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar

Roxanna Carrero, 24, and her two brothers were arrested and charged with injuring a disabled person with serious bodily harm after authorities were tipped off by Adult Protective Services about Martinez’s neglected condition

All three of Martinez’s children lived with their mother in their family home and were her caretakers, as the sheriff said, “it didn’t seem like any of them were doing what they were supposed to do.”

They were responsible for managing and booking her medical appointments, dispensing medicine, feeding and bathing her among other types of care.

“It is likely that she will pay with her life for their neglect,” Salazar said KENS5 before the woman died. “God have mercy on their souls when their time comes.”

Bail for the three suspects has been set at $85,000 each as they remain incarcerated in the Bexar County Jail.

Salazar said he was not sure whether the charge would be raised to murder, as the investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing.

A neighbor of the family told news outlets that the mother’s children had assault rifles and shields when officers came to rescue their mother on Thursday (pictured)

Martinez was collecting government benefits before her death, Salazar revealed, and it remains unknown whether her children were spending the money to pay for their mother’s health problems.

“They had assault rifles and they had shields,” an anonymous neighbor in Caballo Canyon said I LOVE after officers raided the family’s home on Thursday. “The officers saw the person opening the garage. They pointed the gun at him and told him to raise his hands so they could arrest him.”

Stanley Cooper, who lives next door to Martinez’s family, said the woman and her children had lived in the house for about a year and a half.

“Never knew anything like this was going on,” Cooper told KHOU. “It’s just unbelievable.”

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for comment.