Disability worker furious over being forced to PAY for their work Christmas party 

A disability worker has branded their business ‘un-Australian’ after asking staff to pay $50 per hour. head to attend an office Christmas party, sparking a heated online debate.

The Melbourne worker wrote on Tuesday that they had received an email asking them to pay $50 each for the Christmas lunch, plus the cost of the drinks they ordered.

‘Received a work email today for the staff Christmas party. They want all employees to pay $50 each for lunch and to buy your own drinks. It’s un-Australian,’ they wrote.

Thousands of people responded to the comment on the Melbourne Reddit page, with many urging the original poster to ‘don’t go!’

A Victorian worker has branded their company ‘un-Australian’ after asking staff to pay $50 per hour. head to attend an office Christmas party, sparking a wild online debate. Pictured is a stock image of a boss

The online discussion showed a clear division between public and private companies on policies on paid Christmas parties and lunches

“I’m not, I used to only go for the free food,” they wrote.

One person pointed out that a Christmas party ‘is meant as a thank you gift from the company to its employees’.

Vote Should employers reward staff with a free Christmas party?

‘Staff get a much bigger boost to their morale when they don’t have to pay for it’.

The post received hundreds of comments about very different experiences of their employer’s generosity or stinginess.

Several people wrote about their company’s generosity at Christmas time.

‘[My] boss is quite nice. Usually we get a three course meal, unlimited bar tab including spirits, then after party at a bar or wherever we end up. Plus we get reimbursed for taxis, Uber etc and everyone gets beer and wine for Christmas.’

An allied health worker (which is usually private) said their company ‘takes us out for a nice dinner and drinks’ plus ‘killer gifts’ for staff.

One man said it was only fair that once a year civil servants were allowed to get drunk on taxpayers’ money

The disability worker in Melbourne wrote on Tuesday that they had received an email telling them they would have to pay $50 each for the Christmas lunch, plus the cost of any drinks they order

‘One year we got Chanel jewellery, or another year we got embroidered Burberry scarves.’

Burberry scarves are currently online in Australia for between $860 and $1,650.

Another said their company flew staff in helicopters to the Yarra Valley, where they did a vineyard tour in stretched lobsters.

A Telstra employee said the policy in many of the phone giant’s branches is “free finger food and drinks until 8pm when a manager puts the company card on the bar for drinks only until they close/kick out”.

Another disability worker said their boss ‘gets off celebrating birthdays, Christmas, Easter’.

‘My boss is the business owner and she is very generous… my Easter present was a box of chocolates with 6 $50 bills.’

Many respondents said that government organizations do not offer free Christmas parties at all.

“It’s quite common in government work. For some reason the public go apes*** if public authorities spend money on food and drink for their staff.’

Several teachers agreed.

‘I’m a teacher. We always have to pay for our staff party. We also contribute to the staff room’s milk, tea and coffee.’

Another teacher said their Christmas parties are usually ‘a BYO plate to share, so do your own dishes and vacuum before you go home’.

But their current workplace was different because of an exceptional leader.

“Our manager is putting aside her salary to take everyone to a nice restaurant at the end of the year,” they said.

“The way she puts it “I’m approaching 70 and the whole point of never having kids was to have money to burn, so eat the hell out and check your emails sometime before February please.”

One commenter claimed their company flew staff on a wine tour of the Yarra Valley by helicopter at Christmas

One person claimed their company paid for a stretch Hummer to take staff for a ride as part of their free Christmas party

A man who said his corporate job provided free coffee pods, fresh croissants for the ‘team winner’ and monthly beer and bbq meals said his wife, who works in emergencies, only gets cheap coffee.

‘My wife? Saves lives on night shift with only International roast.’

‘International Roast!? Pure luxury!’ replied one person.

‘I’m a federal public servant, we don’t get tea or coffee. Have to pay for it myself via a staff club!’

“Working for the public service was so damn weird,” said another. ‘We couldn’t have milk or sugar for the staff coffee.’

One person said the best Christmas party at work he’d had was when bosses gave staff the choice of how to spend $80 per person. head by saying “do you want us to organize something or give you the money?”

‘We got all the money, then we went out to eat and drink without the bosses anyway.’

Several had opinions about why Christmas parties are often not free – because the employer cannot normally claim them as a work expense.

‘No accountant or bookkeeper will let you claim entertainment as a tax deduction.

‘You can’t claim a Christmas party as a tax credit or claim GST unless you have to pay Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT).

‘If the value is over $300 per person, the business must pay FBT.’

Some also commented that public sector organizations are concerned that paying for staff parties could end up being ‘a bad look’.

But others believed that it was only fair that public organizations reward their staff in the same way as private companies.

“I think once a year skilled workers should be allowed to be p***ed on the public dollar.”