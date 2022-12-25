Dirk Nowitzki is immortalized with a STATUE of his signature fadeaway by the Dallas Mavericks

Before the franchise’s new star Luka Doncic racked up 32 points in a Christmas win over the Lakers, the Mavericks honored team legend Dirk Nowitzki when they unveiled a statue of him.

The statue of Nowitzki, located outside the team’s home at American Airlines Arena, stands 24 feet tall and shows off his trademark one-legged fadeaway.

With a huge crowd of fans on hand to watch the reveal – not to mention Doncic and Mavs coach (and former Nowitzki teammate) Jason Kidd – the legendary big man and his son Max pulled the lever to pay the impressive tribute. to reveal.

Dirk Nowitzki’s trademark blur was depicted by the statue outside Dallas’ home arena

Nowitzki and his son Max pulled the lever to reveal the statue before the Mavs beat the Lakers

Nowitzki is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and ranks sixth all-time in the NBA

“It was super special, super emotional,” he said in a video posted to Mav’s Twitter account.

“And this thing here will be there forever.”

Nowitzki, the all-time leading scorer in franchise history with 31,560 career points, led the team to their only championship in 2011 over a stacked Miami Heat team that included LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

In all his playing years before and after that title, Nowitzki was in Dallas, where he spent all 21 of his NBA seasons with the team that brought him from Germany as a gangly 20-year-old.

The writing at the foot of the statue means that: “Loyalty never fades.”

“It’s 21 letters for my 21 years here,” Nowitzki said.

Doncic and the Mavs defeated the Lakers 124-115 after an explosive third quarter that saw them outscore their visitors 51-21.

The 23-year-old almost had a triple-double in the game, as he had nine rebounds and assists each.

Sixth in the league’s all-time scoring lists, Nowitzki is expected to be an easy Hall of Fame pick if he qualifies next year.