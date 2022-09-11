DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket Website and App Crash During Opening Weekend

Football fans are struggling to watch the season’s first NFL Sunday Ticket game due to issues with DirecTV’s website and app. While some users (myself included) report see an error page when you try to access the Sunday Ticket websiteothers say they can’t even login.

But that’s not all: users are also reporting a range of other issues, with what get locked out of the stream and get an error saying that they must be in an NFL stadium to watch. At this point, it’s unclear what exactly is causing the issues with the Sunday Ticket stream, which started several hours prior to the game and is still ongoing.

“We are aware that some customers may not be able to access NFL Sunday Ticket online or through the app,” DirecTV spokesperson Alisha Laventure said in a statement. The edge. “Our teams are working to resolve this, but in the meantime, we encourage customers to watch on TV.”

Starting about 5:20 PM ET, DirecTV started to answer to some users’ complaints on Twitter, noting that the issue has been “fixed” and users can “go back to watching games that aren’t on the market this afternoon”. However, it seems that users are still having issues.

To make matters worse, those who subscribe to the newly launched NFL Plus subscription (which lets you watch live in-market games) say the accompanying app does not load game scoresand a lot users are also struggling to get their streams to work. Even football fans watch NFL RedZone on Sling TV and YouTube TV were not spared from malfunctions. sling claims it has since brought RedZone back online, but notes that viewers using a Samsung device released between 2017 and 2019 may still be affected. YouTube did not immediately respond to The edge‘s request for comment.

We are aware that some customers do not currently have access to RedZone. We are actively working to resolve the issue. — Sling Answers (@slinganswers) September 11, 2022

As noted by several users, these types of issues are apparently are not unusual when streaming the game with DirecTV, which has owned the rights to Sunday Ticket since 1994. These rights expire at the end of this football season, and several companies, like Google and Apple, are reportedly looking to secure Sunday Ticket. While they may do some justice to football fans by (hopefully) providing a more reliable stream, it still doesn’t solve the broader problem of sports streaming.

Update Sept 11, 5:49 PM ET: Updated to add that SlingTV and YouTubeTV also went down during the games. Also added information about DirecTV’s response to customers.