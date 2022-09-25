DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket Has Some Problems Again

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket has not started the football season very well. For the past two weekends in a row, subscribers have struggled to get their streams to work, and this weekend is no exception.

Even before today’s games started, users started complaining about numerous issues, with many saying they can not log in their accounts on the Sunday Ticket website or app and others who issues loading the flows. Those who can access the stream are: reporting quality problems.

Somehow Sunday Ticket is behaving worse than last week. Really depressing. @DIRECTV — Alex Reno (@alex_reno) September 25, 2022

DirecTV has not released a statement as to whether it is working to fix the stream and the company has not immediately responded The edge‘s request for comment. In response to a user’s issue on Twitter, DirectTV said: “we know some customers can’t access NFL Sunday Ticket online or through the app” and the “teams are working to fix this.” Aside from DirecTV, users trying to stream football through CBS on Paramount Plus are: also reporting issues.

In what will likely come as a relief to football fans, DirecTV’s rights to NFL Sunday Ticket will expire at the end of this football season. This leaves room for another company to acquire the rights to Sunday Ticket, with Apple, Amazon, Disneyand google reportedly looking to air Sunday Ticket on each of their respective streaming services.

So far, Amazon Prime Video’s showing of Thursday Night Football has shown some promise. The streamer’s first-ever live football game has outperformed DirecTV in recent weeks, even with a few minor hiccups here and there.