DirecTV Messes Up NFL Sunday Ticket… Again

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket stream has gone down for the second week in a row. american football fans about Twitter complain that they can’t log in or get an error when they try to load the stream.

Earlier Dead spin reporter Timothy Burke says on Twitter the service started having issues at about 2pm ET, and all streams after that after dark. DirecTV recognized the problem in a tweetand later shared an update around 4 p.m. ET says the games are back online, but it will “continue to monitor” the streams.

At the time of writing, it seems that users are still having issues. A lot users say the Sunday Ticket app has now disabled certain games, even though they are not available locally.

“Today’s NFL Sunday Ticket games are back for streaming. We will continue to monitor it, apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience.” — DIRECTV help (@DIRECTVhelp) September 18, 2022

“Today’s NFL Sunday Ticket games are back for streaming,” says DirecTV. “We will continue to monitor it, apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience.” When reached for comment, DirecTV pointed out The edge to the statement it posted on Twitter.

Sunday Ticket subscribers experienced similar issues last week when it went out for several hours. It also didn’t help that a number of other services that broadcast live football, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, and the NFL app, were also experiencing outages at the time. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like other services are experiencing any issues this week.

After this football season, NFL Sunday Ticket will have a new home. DirecTV’s rights to Sunday Ticket expire this year, with Google and Apple reportedly in the running to secure them.

Direct TV tries to figure out how to get the Sunday card working again… pic.twitter.com/oIF8pbJUkD — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) September 18, 2022

Update Sept 18, 3:30 PM ET: Updated to note that DirecTV responded to The edge with the same statement on Twitter.

Update Sept 18, 4:26 PM ET: Updated to add that DirecTV has announced that the service is back online, but users are still experiencing blackouts.