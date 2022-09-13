Director Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91

<!–

Film director Jean-Luc Godard passed away on Tuesday at the age of 91, Liberation newspaper reported.

The legendary Franco-Swiss filmmaker was one of the world’s most acclaimed directors, known for the French New Wave films Breathless and Contempt, which inspired a generation of directors, including Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese.

His cause of death has not yet been announced.

Godard’s films broke with the established conventions of French cinema in 1960 and helped usher in a new way of filmmaking, complete with handheld camerawork, jump cuts and existential dialogue.

Quentin Tarantino, director of Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs in the 1990s, is often cited as one of a more recent generation of groundbreaking traditions initiated by Godard and his cohorts on the Left Bank of Paris.

Tarantino was such a fan of Godard that he even named his production company after one of his films, A Band Apart.

Earlier Martin Scorsese came in 1976 with Taxi Driver, the disturbing neon-lit psychological thriller.

Godard was married twice, to actresses Anna Karina and Anne Wiazemsky, who both starred in several of his films.

During his four-year marriage to Karina from 1961-1965, Godard enjoyed some of his most memorable on-screen collaborations, including in Vivre sa vie (1962), Bande à part (1964) and Pierrot le Fou (1965).

He was married to Wiazemsky from 1967 to 1979, and the actress starred in his films La Chinoise (1967), Week End (1967) and One Plus One (1968).

In 1970, Godard met Anne-Marie Miéville, who became his co-worker and later romantic partner.