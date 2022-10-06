Dire poll shows Tories on track to be be WIPED OUT in Scotland

<!–

The Tories are on track to be wiped out in Scotland at the next election, according to a dire poll.

Surveys by YouGov showed that support for the party north of the border has fallen seven points since May to just 12 percent. It was the lowest rating for the Tories in Scotland since 2015.

Support for Labor rose by nine points to 31 per cent in the Westminster voting intentions survey, with the SNP still dominant on 45 per cent – albeit down one point.

With the result suggesting the Tories would lose all six of their MPs, election guru Professor Sir John Curtice told The Times the party ‘looks again like the minnow it was before its revival under the leadership of Ruth Davidson’.

In another worrying sign, the poll showed support for Nicola Sturgeon’s independence drive is on the rise. About 43 percent were in favor, up five points, while 45 percent wanted to stay in the union and 7 percent were undecided.

Excluding ‘don’t know’, there was a nail-biting margin of 51-49 per cent against independence.

YouGov interviewed 1,067 people aged 16 and over in Scotland between 30 September and 4 October.

Just a month after taking over in Downing Street, Mrs Truss recorded a net satisfaction rating of minus 70 among Scots. That was just one point better than Boris Johnson in his final weeks in office.

The results will raise further questions about the future of Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and heighten anxiety in Downing Street.

A number of national opinion polls have put Labor on course for a landslide with an advantage of up to 33 points over the Conservatives.

A separate Savanta ComRes poll for the Scotsman suggested Labor could receive double the Tory vote share at the next election.

Keir Starmer’s party was on 30 per cent, up five points since the previous poll at the end of June, while the Tories were down three points on 15 per cent.

The SNP was at 46 per cent.

Research by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found a staggering 28 point lead with Keir Starmer’s party supported by 52 per cent of the public