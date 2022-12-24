Diplomacy of Heads of State sets the pace of China’s overall diplomatic work: FM

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) — China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that the head of state’s diplomacy has been hugely successful with one major event after another and set the pace for China’s overall diplomatic work . which can be marked as one home event, two major initiatives and three major visits.

The remarks were made by Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), as he addressed a symposium on China’s international situation and foreign relations in 2022. The symposium was co-hosted by the Chinese Institute of International Studies and the China Fund for International Studies in Beijing.

Wang noted that the home event is the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and said the Games were a resounding success, thanks to the joint efforts of China and the international community.

The opening ceremony brought together 31 heads of state, government and international organizations from five continents to celebrate the Games with us, Wang said.

“The international community has experienced a China that is more confident, aspiring, open and inclusive. Beijing’s rendezvous on ice and snow marked another milestone in the pursuit of peoples around the world to embrace new hopes and build together a shared future,” he added.

Wang said the two main initiatives are the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Global Security Initiative (GSI). In April this year, President Xi Jinping unveiled the GSI at the Boao Forum for Asia, outlining a Chinese proposal for addressing global security challenges and achieving lasting peace and security in the world.

“The international community has responded positively to the GSI. In the space of six months, more than 70 countries have expressed their approval and support for the initiative,” Wang noted.

Wang also said that as chair of the first high-level dialogue on global development held in June on the sidelines of a BRICS summit, President Xi announced 32 key steps China would take to implement the GDI, and an open pool of GDI projects and the Global Development Promotion Center were established.

To date, more than 100 countries and a number of international organizations, including the United Nations, have pledged support to the GDI, and nearly 70 countries have joined the Group of Friends of the GDI, Wang said.

Wang said the three major visits refer to President Xi’s from September to December, the first of its kind since the COVID-19 outbreak. They include the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, the G20 Summit in Bali and the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok, and the first China-Arab States and China Summit -Gulf Summit of the Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh.

“In the period before and after the 20th CPC National Congress, President Xi Jinping attended five multilateral summits and held bilateral meetings with leaders of more than 40 countries. China,” Wang added.