Dionne Warwick staged intervention for rappers to stop them from using misogynistic words in songs

When acclaimed singer Dionne Warwick felt unhappy that rappers like Snoop Dogg and Tupak Shakur used derogatory language against women in their songs, she decided to invite them to her home and teach them a lesson.

Dionne arranged a meeting with the tough rap stars – where she showed them the impact of their words by making them call her a “b***h” to her face.

Snoop Dogg, 51, recently opened up about the “scary” intervention in CNN’s brand new documentary about the award-winning musician, titled Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, admitting that it felt like Dionne “outsmarted” him day.

He also spoke out about the enormous impact that the reading of the legendary hitmaker – who recently announced to collaborate with Dolly Parton in a new gospel duet – had on his own life and music.

Snoop – whose full name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. is – explained in the document that he was quite nervous when Dionne, now 82, reached out and told him she wanted to meet him at her house.

At the time, he explained that he was just starting his career, while Dionne had already had more than 30 successful years in the business.

Dionne asked them to arrive at 7 a.m. sharp, and Snoop remembered getting there eight minutes early because he was so afraid of angering her.

“We were a little scared and shaken up,” he recalled. “We are powerful now, but she has always been powerful.

“30 years in the game, in the big house with lots of money and success.”

Also present at the meeting was Tupak, co-founder of Death Row Records, Suge Knight, and a slew of other rappers.

Snoop explained that Dionne demanded they call her a “b***h” and scolded them for using misogynistic lyrics.

She reminded them that maybe one day they will have daughters who will hear the things they said in their lyrics and wonder, “Daddy, did you really say that?” Is that really you?’

‘What are you going to say [to that]?’ he said she asked them. “You’re all growing up.

“You get families. You’re going to have children. You’ll have little girls.’

‘These children are expressing themselves to what they are entitled to. However, there is a way to do it,” Dionne says in the documentary, explaining why she decided to talk to the men.

Snoop said that while he was “as gangsta as you could be” at the time, he felt that Dionne “outsmarted them that day.”

“She controlled me at a time when I thought I couldn’t be controlled,” he added.

“We were the most gangster you could be, but that day at Dionne Warwick’s house, I think we were outsmarted that day.”

Dionne’s lesson certainly had a long-lasting impact on the rappers. He added that he “made it a point to release records of joy” and decided to focus on “uplifting” people instead of being negative in his music.

“Dionne, I hope I became the jewel you saw when I was the little dirty stone that was in your house. I hope I make you proud,” he concluded.

Snoop’s discography now includes 175 singles and 19 studio albums, and he has sold approximately 37 million albums worldwide.

In 1997, he married his wife Shante Broadus. Together they share three sons – Corde, 28, Julian and Cordell, both 25 – and a daughter – Cori, 23.

Tupac – considered one of the most influential rappers of all time – tragically passed away at the age of 25 in 1996.

Dionne previously spoke about the sit-down during a performance on The real last year, insisting she wasn’t “dissing” them, but watching them instead.

“If I didn’t care about you, you wouldn’t have been invited to my house,” she said.

“They all sort of knew I was serious. We had something to talk about. I spanked them and they wanted to know why I spanked them.’

Originally from New Jersey, Dionne is one of the highest-charting vocalists of all time, earning 56 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 between 1962 and 1998.

In her decades-long career, she has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and won numerous awards, including six Grammys.

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over premiered January 1 and takes a look back at her decades-long and ongoing career.

The CNN documentary also chronicles the impact and activism of the five-time Grammy Award-winning music icon.