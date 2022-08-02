Diogo Jota signs new five-year Liverpool deal after netting 21 times last season

Diogo Jota has signed a new multi-year contract with Liverpool that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

The Portugal international has been rewarded with a new five-year contract for his good form since he originally switched from Wolves in 2020.

The 25-year-old scored 21 goals in all competitions for the Reds last season but will face stiff competition for a place this season following the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Jota also played a vital role in helping Jurgen Klopp’s side win both the FA Cup and the Carabo Cup last season, all while missing out on the Premier League title by just one point.

‘We will, [I’m] really proud I must say,” Jota told Liverpoolfc.com after signing his new contract.

“Obviously, since my arrival two years ago, I’ve established myself as a key player in this team – that’s what I wanted from the start.

“Now that I sign a new long-term contract, it is clearly from the club’s perspective a testament to my belief in myself as a player. Of course it is very good for me to know that I will be here for a while.

“So, the start of a new season, let’s do it.”

Jota, who has scored 34 goals in 85 games since joining Liverpool, was out of Liverpool’s pre-season appearances due to a hamstring injury.

The attacker is expected to miss Saturday’s Premier League opener at newly promoted Fulham.

“Unfortunately for me I was upset in this pre-season because I got injured” [in the] last game of the season with Portugal,” he added.

“So I came back in this pre-season, I kind of felt it again. So it’ll be a few more weeks, I’d say.

“When you fight for everything, like we did last year, you just want to do it again and do it better, because you can.

“That drive is in me and I know it is in my teammates and all the staff. We have everything to fight for those titles.’

More to follow….