Diogo Jota doubtful for the World Cup as he is stretchered off in Liverpool’s win over Man City
Diogo Jota is in doubt for the World Cup in Qatar after being stretchered on Sunday during Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in injury time.
Jota has been a thorn in the side of Manchester City’s strong defence, pulling players out of position and creating openings for goalscorer Mohamed Salah to exploit.
However, his involvement in the match was curbed in the ninth minute of added time after the Portuguese went down of his own accord.
Diogo Jota was stretched out on Sunday in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Manchester City
The Portuguese winger went into stoppage time at Anfield in the ninth minute. down
Jota looked hugely uneasy after trying to tap the ball forward as Liverpool looked to score another goal against their Premier League rivals late in the day.