Diogo Dalot insists Manchester United will benefit from Erik ten Hag’s tough love

Manchester United benefits from manager Erik ten Hag’s harsh criticism, says Diogo Dalot.

Ten Hag labeled United’s failure to hold onto a two-goal lead against Aston Villa in Perth as ‘unacceptable’ and warned his players they cannot afford to go out in games.

You can hear the loud-talking Dutchman berating from the sidelines if they don’t do exactly what he wants, but Dalot insists it’s in the team’s best interest.

“It’s discipline,” said the Portuguese defender. “We have to be ready for that, ready to hear things we may not want to hear. But I think everything is in the interest of the team and that’s the most important thing.

Diogo Dalot thinks Manchester United will be a better team due to criticism from Erik ten Hag

“We have to be proactive. Not just the fullback, everyone. Read the game, always be alert. Mentally we have to be connected all the time and hopefully we can improve a little bit and go into the season as well.

“I feel like we’re starting all over again: new manager, new things, new energy, new players coming in, and we’re looking forward to playing with them too. We have to build a team, a staff, a club, everyone together and move forward.’

Dalot has established himself as United’s first-choice right-back on the Thailand and Australia tour, ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who didn’t start any of the four games.

Ten Hag favors the 23-year-old for his attacking abilities and Dalot provided an excellent assist for Anthony Martial against Crystal Palace in Melbourne.

Erik ten Hag called his squad’s inability to hold onto a lead against Aston Villa ‘unacceptable’

“That’s something I practice, I think I can do it,” added Dalot. “Hopefully I can do a lot more this season. It is demanding, but at this club you want to play attacking football, have fun and enjoy playing in attacking positions.

“Of course it will be tough physically, but I think we are ready for the season and hopefully we can start well.

“I feel like I’m a Man United player, but of course I work every day to play. I want to be ready for the manager and every time he needs me I will be there.

‘I also have to show my qualities. That’s why I came here, to show this club that I am capable of playing many matches for this club. This is what i want. I think things are going well, but we still have a lot of room for improvement.’