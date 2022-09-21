Dinosaurs were already in decline when the asteroid hit 66 million years ago, study claims 

They are often portrayed as going out with a ‘bang’ after a huge asteroid hit the Earth 66 million years ago.

But a new study suggests the dinosaurs went out with more of a ‘whin’.

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences examined more than 1,000 fossilized dinosaur eggs and eggshells and claim the animals were already in decline when the asteroid hit – possibly as a result of climate change.

“Our findings support a long-term decline in global dinosaur biodiversity before 66 million years ago, which likely set the stage for the end-Cretaceous mass extinction of non-Avian dinosaurs,” the team wrote in their study, published in PNAS.

Dinosaurs ruled and dominated the Earth until about 66 million years ago.

A six-mile-wide asteroid called Chicxulub slammed into what is now Mexico, triggering a mass extinction that killed more than 75 percent of Earth’s species.

While previous studies have shown that a large number of dinosaurs were on Earth just before the asteroid hit, it has been unclear until now whether they were in their prime or already in decline.

Most data on the last days of the dinosaurs comes from North America, but for this study the researchers turned to records in China.

The team studied over 1,000 fossilized dinosaur eggs and eggshells from the Shanyang Basin in central China.

These fossils came from rock sequences that the researchers were able to age using computer modeling.

This allowed them to create a timeline of almost two million years at the end of the Cretaceous – the period just before the extinction – which could then be compared with data from around the world.

Their findings suggest that there was a decline in dinosaur diversity over a period of two million years, with the 1,000 egg fossils belonging to just three species – Macroolithus yaotunensis, Elongatoolithus elongatus and Stromatoolithus pinglingensis.

A few other dinosaur bones have been found in the region, showing that tyrannosaurs and sauropods also lived in the area around 66.4 and 68.2 million years ago.

“The small number of dinosaurs in the Shanyang Basin and central China is far from the world depicted in Jurassic Park,” the team said in a statement.

While the cause of this drop leading up to the asteroid remains unclear, scientists have several theories.

“This worldwide, long-term decline in dinosaur diversity through the end of the Cretaceous period and persistently low numbers of dinosaur lineages in the last few million years may be the result of known global climate fluctuations and massive volcanic eruptions, i.e. from the Deccan Traps in India,” they suggest.

‘These factors may have led to instability in the entire ecosystem, thus making non-avian dinosaurs vulnerable to mass extinctions coinciding with the asteroid impact.’