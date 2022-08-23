Dinosaur tracks from 113 million years ago uncovered due to severe drought

Dinosaur footprints dating back 113 million years have been discovered after a severe drought dried up a river in Texas.

The tracks, believed to belong to the 15-foot-tall, seven-ton Acrocanthosaurus genus of dinosaur, were found by experts at the state’s Dinosaur Valley State Park.

Sauroposeidon, which was about 60 feet long and weighed about 44 tons, was also likely responsible for some of the prints, officials said.

A video posted by the park on social media shows the newfound footprints, which appear as deep grooves in the muddy riverbed measuring multiple human hands across.

Under normal weather conditions, the dinosaur tracks are usually underwater and filled with sediment, causing them to be buried and less visible.

The tracks in the park are thought to date back to the mid-Cretaceous Period, when the Dallas region of Texas was on the coast of a sea

WHICH DINOSAUR DO THE FOOTPRINTS BELONG TO? The newly excavated tracks are usually believed to belong to the 15-foot-tall, seven-ton Acrocanthosaurus-type dinosaur. The name means ‘high-backed lizard’ and it was an early cousin of T-rex. The great theropod lived about 115-105 million years ago in what is now the US and Canada. Sauroposeidon, which was about 60 feet long and weighed 44 tons, was also likely responsible for some of the prints, officials at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas said.

“Most of the tracks recently discovered and discovered in various parts of the river in the park belong to the Acrocanthosaurus,” said park spokesman Stephanie Salinas Garcia. CNN.

“This was a dinosaur that, as an adult, would be about 15 feet long and weigh nearly seven tons.”

The previously invisible footprints were spotted after intense drought — gripping Texas and other southwestern states — caused the Paluxy River to shrink.

Dinosaur Valley State Park is home to a variety of dinosaur tracks, mostly from ancient sauropods and theropods, but this is the first time these particular footprints have been seen.

Many of the theropod tracks in the park don’t show their distinctive three-toed pattern because the tracks are made in liquid, deep mud, burying the toe impressions, according to the Dinosaur Valley State Park website.

Sauropods include herbivorous dinosaur species such as Diplodocus and Brontosaurus, which had large flat elephant-like feet, while theropods such as Tyrannosaurus rex had three-toed claws.

Both types were among the last dinosaurs to be finally wiped out when a giant asteroid hit Earth 66 million years ago. Acrocanthosaurus atokensis was an early cousin of T-rex.

In a post on Facebook, the park wrote: “After the drought of 2022, huge dinosaur tracks appear in the Paluxy River in Dinosaur Valley State Park. BP Baker site. Normally these are under water and mud.”

The tracks in the park are thought to date back to the mid-Cretaceous Period, when the Dallas region of Texas was on the coast of a sea.

According to the park’s website, the mud on this shoreline was the ideal consistency to retain traces due to calcium carbonate deposits from the shells of crustaceans.

“Right now, due to the very low river conditions, more tracks are visible than under normal conditions,” the park said in a comment below the video.

‘So if you’re looking to find tracks and explore that aspect of the park, this is a great time to visit!’

More than 60 percent of Texas experienced drought in two of its most intense categories last week, according to the US Drought Monitor.

The state has also faced severe heatwaves that leave millions of people under extreme heat warnings.

Dinosaur Valley State Park has been designated a National Natural Landmark by the National Parks Service for its display of dinosaur tracks.

