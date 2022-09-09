Dinosaur skeleton stored in university museum in Germany for 100 years is previously unknown species
New dinosaur discovered in Germany! Skeleton kept in a university museum for 100 years is a previously unknown species, study reveals
- The skeleton was found in 1922 in Trossingen, in southwestern Germany
- At the time, it was identified as belonging to a Plateosaurus
- However, a new analysis has revealed that it is a previously unknown species
- Paleontologists from the University of Tübingen call it Tuebingosaurus maierfritzorum
The skeleton of a long-necked dinosaur that has resided in a university museum in Germany for 100 years is actually that of a previously unknown species, a new study has revealed.
The skeleton was found in 1922 in Trossingen, in southwestern Germany, and is now part of the paleontological collection of the University of Tübingen.
At the time, it was identified as belonging to a Plateosaurus — a long-neck, prehensile herbivorous dinosaur that lived during the late Triassic, about 214 to 204 million years ago.
However, a new analysis by paleontologists at the University of Tübingen has revealed that it is a previously unknown species, which they have named Tuebingosaurus maierfritzorum.
Tuebingosaurus was a herbivore and had similarities to the large, long-necked dinosaurs called sauropods.
It lived about 203 to 211 million years ago in the region now known as Swabian Alb.
Ingmar Werneburg (left) and Omar Rafael Regalado Fernandez (right) holding a femur of Tuebingosaurus maierfritzorum, the newly discovered dinosaur genus
The skeleton of Tuebingosaurus consists mainly of the back of the body (depiction of the bones with a silhouette). The assignment of the bone (fibula) highlighted in gray is uncertain.
The Tuebingosaurus skeleton mainly consists of the back of the body, and the new analysis determined that many of the bones were not the same as a typical Plateosaurus.
For example, the partial skeleton has wider and more strongly built hips with fused sacral vertebrae, as well as unusually large and robust long bones — both features implying four-legged locomotion.
This is in contrast to the Plateosauridae, which, while resembling the long-necked sauropods of the Jurassic region, probably moved on only two legs.
The researchers suggest that Tuebingosaurus was more closely related to the later large sauropods such as Brachiosaurus or Diplodocus than to the Plateosauridae.
The surrounding sedimentary rock and the preservation of the bones indicate that this Tuebingosaurus had sunk in a swamp and died.
The bones on the left side of the body were likely on the surface and exposed to the elements for several years.
Reconstructing how the death of Tuebingosaurus maierfritzorum may have occurred. Bones of the predatory dinosaur Teratosaurus were also found in Trossingen. However, it has only been proven that Tuebingosaurus fell on its right side. Weathering indicates that the bones on the left side of the body probably lay on the surface for several years.
Two vertebrae and other bones of Tuebingosaurus maierfritzorum
3D image of a Tuebingosaurus foot bone created with a portable laser scanner. The colored base with reflective dots provides a spatial reference system for the software
“The genus name, Tuebingosaurus, is a tribute to our beautiful university city and its inhabitants,” says Dr Ingmar Werneburg of the University of Tübingen.
The species name maierfritzorum is a tribute to the two German zoologists, Professor Wolfgang Maier from Tübingen and Professor Uwe Fritz from Senckenberg Natural History Collections Dresden.
While it’s undisputed that Plateosauridae were common in parts of Europe about 200 million years ago, contemporary paleontologists are well aware that past taxonomic classification was often imprecise.
This led to some discoveries being too quickly attributed to the genus Plateosaurus.
The researchers claim that their study, published in the journal Vertebrate Zoology, shows that early European dinosaurs were much more diverse than previously thought.
The individual parts of the skeleton of Tuebingosaurus maierfritzorum, previously kept separately, have now been reunited and are on display in two large display cases in the museum.
About 66 million years ago, non-avian dinosaurs were wiped out, wiping out more than half of the world’s species.
This mass extinction paved the way for the rise of mammals and the appearance of humans.
The Chicxulub asteroid is often cited as a possible cause of the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction.
The asteroid slammed into a shallow sea in what is now the Gulf of Mexico.
The collision released a huge cloud of dust and soot that caused global climate change and wiped out 75 percent of all animal and plant species.
Researchers argue that the soot needed for such a global catastrophe could only come from a direct impact on rocks in shallow water around Mexico, which are particularly rich in hydrocarbons.
Within 10 hours of the impact, a massive tsunami ripped through the Gulf Coast, experts believe.
About 66 million years ago, non-avian dinosaurs were wiped out, wiping out more than half of the world’s species. The Chicxulub asteroid is often cited as a possible cause of the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction (stock image)
This caused earthquakes and landslides in areas as far as Argentina.
While investigating the event, researchers found small particles of rock and other debris that were shot into the sky when the asteroid crashed.
These tiny particles, called spherules, covered the planet with a thick layer of soot.
Experts explain that the loss of light from the sun caused a complete collapse of the water system.
This is because the phytoplankton base of almost all aquatic food chains would have been eliminated.
It is believed that the more than 180 million years of evolution that brought the world to the Cretaceous Period were destroyed in less than the lifespan of a Tyrannosaurus rex, which is about 20 to 30 years.