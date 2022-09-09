Dinosaur skeleton stored in university museum in Germany for 100 years is previously unknown species

<!–

The skeleton of a long-necked dinosaur that has resided in a university museum in Germany for 100 years is actually that of a previously unknown species, a new study has revealed.

The skeleton was found in 1922 in Trossingen, in southwestern Germany, and is now part of the paleontological collection of the University of Tübingen.

At the time, it was identified as belonging to a Plateosaurus — a long-neck, prehensile herbivorous dinosaur that lived during the late Triassic, about 214 to 204 million years ago.

However, a new analysis by paleontologists at the University of Tübingen has revealed that it is a previously unknown species, which they have named Tuebingosaurus maierfritzorum.

Tuebingosaurus was a herbivore and had similarities to the large, long-necked dinosaurs called sauropods.

It lived about 203 to 211 million years ago in the region now known as Swabian Alb.

Ingmar Werneburg (left) and Omar Rafael Regalado Fernandez (right) holding a femur of Tuebingosaurus maierfritzorum, the newly discovered dinosaur genus

The skeleton of Tuebingosaurus consists mainly of the back of the body (depiction of the bones with a silhouette). The assignment of the bone (fibula) highlighted in gray is uncertain.

The Tuebingosaurus skeleton mainly consists of the back of the body, and the new analysis determined that many of the bones were not the same as a typical Plateosaurus.

For example, the partial skeleton has wider and more strongly built hips with fused sacral vertebrae, as well as unusually large and robust long bones — both features implying four-legged locomotion.

This is in contrast to the Plateosauridae, which, while resembling the long-necked sauropods of the Jurassic region, probably moved on only two legs.

The researchers suggest that Tuebingosaurus was more closely related to the later large sauropods such as Brachiosaurus or Diplodocus than to the Plateosauridae.

The surrounding sedimentary rock and the preservation of the bones indicate that this Tuebingosaurus had sunk in a swamp and died.

The bones on the left side of the body were likely on the surface and exposed to the elements for several years.

Reconstructing how the death of Tuebingosaurus maierfritzorum may have occurred. Bones of the predatory dinosaur Teratosaurus were also found in Trossingen. However, it has only been proven that Tuebingosaurus fell on its right side. Weathering indicates that the bones on the left side of the body probably lay on the surface for several years.

Two vertebrae and other bones of Tuebingosaurus maierfritzorum

3D image of a Tuebingosaurus foot bone created with a portable laser scanner. The colored base with reflective dots provides a spatial reference system for the software

“The genus name, Tuebingosaurus, is a tribute to our beautiful university city and its inhabitants,” says Dr Ingmar Werneburg of the University of Tübingen.

The species name maierfritzorum is a tribute to the two German zoologists, Professor Wolfgang Maier from Tübingen and Professor Uwe Fritz from Senckenberg Natural History Collections Dresden.

While it’s undisputed that Plateosauridae were common in parts of Europe about 200 million years ago, contemporary paleontologists are well aware that past taxonomic classification was often imprecise.

This led to some discoveries being too quickly attributed to the genus Plateosaurus.

The researchers claim that their study, published in the journal Vertebrate Zoology, shows that early European dinosaurs were much more diverse than previously thought.

The individual parts of the skeleton of Tuebingosaurus maierfritzorum, previously kept separately, have now been reunited and are on display in two large display cases in the museum.