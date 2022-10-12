Dinosaur ‘mummies’ might not be as unusual as we think

Life reconstruction of Edmontosaurus. Credit: Edmontosaurus reconstruction in color by Natee Puttapipat, CC-BY 4.0 (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)



A process of dehydration and deflation explains why dinosaur ‘mummies’ aren’t as exceptional as we might expect, according to a study published Oct. 12, 2022 in the open-access journal. PLOS ONE by Stephanie Drumheller of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and colleagues.

The term “mummy” is often used to describe dinosaur fossils with petrified skin, which are relatively rare. It is often suggested that such fossils only form under exceptional circumstances and that a carcass should be protected from clearance and decomposition by rapid burial and/or desiccation to allow the skin to solidify. In this study, Drumheller and colleagues combine fossil evidence with observations of modern cadavers to propose a new explanation for how such “mummies” might arise.

The researchers examined a fossil of a dinosaur called Edmontosaurus from North Dakota, which preserves large patches of dried out and apparently deflated skin on the limbs and tail. They identified carnivores’ bite marks on the dinosaur’s skin. These are the first examples of unhealed carnivores damage on the skin of fossil dinosaurs, as well as proof that the dinosaur carcass was not protected from scavengers, but turned into a mummy anyway.

Modern animal carcasses are known to be emptied frequently because scavengers and decomposers target internal tissues, leaving skin and bone behind. The authors propose that damage to this dinosaur’s skin from this incomplete cleanup would have exposed the interior and enabled a similar process, after which the skin and bones slowly dried out and became buried.

Images on the left show incomplete predation and/or scavenging of the carcass creating openings in the body wall through which fluids and gases can escape. Invertebrates and microbes use those openings to access the internal tissues. By removing internal soft tissues and drainage of fluids and gases associated with decomposition, the deflated skin and other dermal tissues can dry out and drape over the underlying bones. This process facilitates the long-term persistence of the skin and other resistant soft tissues until eventually burial and fossilization. Credit: Paleoart by Becky Barnes, CC-BY 4.0 (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)



This process, which the authors refer to as “dehydration and deflation,” is common in modern carcasses and explains how dinosaur mummies can form under relatively ordinary conditions. The authors emphasize that there are likely numerous pathways for a dinosaur mummy to develop. Understanding these mechanisms will determine how paleontologists collect and interpret such rare and informative fossils.

Clint Boyd, senior paleontologist with the North Dakota Geological Survey, added: “Dakota has not only taught us that durable soft tissues such as skin can be preserved on partially captured carcasses, but these soft tissues can also be a unique source of information about the other animals that came into contact with a carcass after death.”

