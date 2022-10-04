Dinosaur-killing asteroid triggered global tsunami that scoured seafloor thousands of miles from impact site

AGU advances2022.” width=”800″ height=”491″/> Modeled disturbance of the sea-surface height of the tsunami, in meters, four hours after the asteroid impact. This image shows results from the MOM6 model, one of two tsunami propagation models used in the University of Michigan-led study. Credit: Van Range et al. in AGU Progress2022.



The mile-wide asteroid that hit Earth 66 million years ago wiped out nearly all dinosaurs and about three-quarters of Earth’s plant and animal species.

It also triggered a monstrous tsunami with mile-high waves that scoured the ocean floor thousands of miles from the impact site on the Yucatan Peninsula, according to a new study led by the University of Michigan.

The study, scheduled for publication online Oct. 4 in the journal AGU Progress, presents the first global simulation of the Chicxulub impact tsunami published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. In addition, UM researchers looked at the geological record at more than 100 locations worldwide and found evidence that supports their models’ predictions about the path and strength of the tsunami.

“This tsunami was strong enough to disrupt and erode sediments in ocean basins halfway around the world, leaving a hole in the sedimentary records or a jumble of older sediments,” said lead author Molly Range, who conducted the modeling study for a master’s thesis. under UM physical oceanographer and study co-author Brian Arbic and UM paleoceanographer and study co-author Ted Moore.

The review of the geologic record focused on “boundary sections,” marine sediments deposited just before or just after the asteroid impact and the subsequent mass extinction of K-Pg, which ended the Cretaceous.

“The distribution of the erosion and gaps we observed in the upper Cretaceous sea sediments is consistent with our model results, which gives us more confidence in the model predictions,” said Range, who started the project as a student in Arbic’s lab. in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences.

The study authors calculated that the initial energy in the impact tsunami was up to 30,000 times greater than the tsunami energy from the December 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake, which killed more than 230,000 people and created one of the largest tsunamis in the world. is the modern record.

The team’s simulations show that the impact tsunami radiated mainly east and northeast into the North Atlantic Ocean, and southwest through the Central American seaway (which used to separate North America and South America) to the Pacific Ocean.

In those basins and in some adjacent areas, underwater flow rates were likely higher than 20 centimeters per second (0.4 mph), a speed strong enough to erode fine-grained sediments on the seafloor.

By contrast, the South Atlantic, North Pacific, Indian Ocean and the region that is today the Mediterranean were largely shielded from the strongest effects of the tsunami, according to the team’s simulation. In those locations, the modeled flow velocities were probably lower than the 20 cm/sec threshold.

For the assessment of the geological data, UMs Moore analyzed the published data from 165 marine boundary sections and was able to obtain useful information from 120 of them. Most of the sediments came from cores collected during scientific ocean drilling projects.

The North Atlantic and South Pacific had the fewest sites of complete, continuous K-Pg boundary sediments. In contrast, the greatest number of complete K-Pg boundary sections were found in the South Atlantic, North Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Mediterranean Seas.

“We found confirmation in the geological record for the predicted areas of maximum impact in the open ocean,” said Arbic, a professor of earth and environmental sciences who oversaw the project. “The geological evidence certainly strengthens the paper.”

Of particular interest, according to the authors, are outcrops of the K-Pg boundary on the eastern shores of New Zealand’s north and south islands, which are more than 12,000 kilometers (7,500 miles) from the Yucatan impact site. .

The heavily disturbed and incomplete New Zealand sediments, called olistostromal deposits, were originally believed to be the result of local tectonic activity. But given the age of the deposits and their location directly in the modeled path of the Chicxulub impact tsunami, the UM-led research team suspects a different origin.

“We feel that these deposits are registering the effects of the impact tsunami, and this is perhaps the most telling confirmation of the global significance of this event,” Range said.

The modeling portion of the study used a two-stage strategy. First, a large computer program called a hydrocode simulated the chaotic first 10 minutes of the event, including the impact, cratering and onset of the tsunami. That work was conducted by co-author Brandon Johnson of Purdue University.

Based on the findings of previous studies, the researchers modeled an asteroid 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) in diameter and moving at 12 kilometers per second (27,000 mph). It struck a granite crust covered by thick sediments and shallow ocean water, detonated an approximately 100-kilometer-wide (62-mile wide) crater, throwing dense clouds of soot and dust into the atmosphere.

Two and a half minutes after the asteroid impacted, a curtain of ejected material pushed a wall of water out from the impact site, briefly forming a wave 4.5 kilometers high (2.8 miles high) that subsided as the ejecta fell back to Earth.

Ten minutes after the projectile hit Yucatan, and 220 kilometers (137 miles) from the point of impact, a 1.5 kilometer (0.93 mile high) tsunami wave – annular and propagating outward – began over the ocean in all areas. directions, according to the UM simulation.

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/1664890481_981_Dinosaur-killing-asteroid-triggered-global-tsunami-that-scoured-seafloor-thousands-of.jpg" alt="Dinosaurusdodende asteroïde veroorzaakte wereldwijde tsunami die de zeebodem duizenden kilometers van de plaats van inslag afschuurde" title="Maximale amplitude van de tsunamigolf, in centimeters, na de inslag van de asteroïde 66 miljoen jaar geleden. Krediet: Van Range et al. in AGU advances2022.”/> Maximum amplitude of the tsunami wave, in centimeters, after the impact of the asteroid 66 million years ago. Credit: Van Range et al. in AGU Progress2022.



After 10 minutes, the results of Johnson’s iSALE hydrocode simulations were fed into two tsunami propagation models, MOM6 and MOST, to track the giant waves over the ocean. MOM6 has been used to model tsunamis in the deep ocean, and NOAA uses the MOST model operationally for tsunami predictions in its Tsunami Warning Centers.

“The big result here is that two global models with different formulations gave almost identical results, and the geological data on complete and incomplete sections is consistent with those results,” said Moore, professor emeritus of Earth and Environmental Sciences. “The models and the verification data fit together nicely.”

According to the team’s simulation:

An hour after the impact, the tsunami had spread beyond the Gulf of Mexico and into the North Atlantic.

Four hours after the impact, the waves had entered the Pacific Ocean through the Central American Seaway.

Twenty-four hours after the impact, the waves had crossed most of the Pacific Ocean from the east and most of the Atlantic from the west, entering the Indian Ocean from both sides.

48 hours after the impact, significant tsunami waves had reached most of the world’s coastlines.

For the current study, the researchers did not attempt to estimate the extent of coastal flooding caused by the tsunami.

However, their models indicate that wave heights in the open ocean in the Gulf of Mexico would have been over 100 meters (328 feet), with wave heights exceeding 10 meters (32.8 feet) when the tsunami hit the North Atlantic coastal areas. and parts of South America approached. America’s Pacific Coast.

As the tsunami approached those shores and encountered shallow bottom waters, wave heights would have increased dramatically through a process called shoaling. Current speeds would have crossed the 20 centimeters per second threshold for most coastal areas worldwide.

“Depending on the geometry of the coast and the advancing waves, most coastal areas would be inundated and eroded to some degree,” the study authors said. “All historically documented tsunamis pale in comparison to such a global impact.”

A follow-up study is planned to model the extent of coastal flooding worldwide, Arbic said. That study will be led by Vasily Titov of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Pacific Marine Environmental Lab, who is a co-author of the AGU advances paper.

