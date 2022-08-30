Diners are left baffled by $1,000 NFTs that you buy to get preferential restaurant reservations

Diners are stunned to learn that people can now purchase NFTs for up to $1,000 each to access special dining privileges — including preferred reservations — at popular New York City restaurants.

Front of house (FoH)a platform for NFTs, or non-functioning tokens, was launched this spring with the aim of becoming a “one-stop shop for digital collectibles from the best bars and restaurants everywhere.”

So far, the company has partnered with Manhattan-based restaurants Dame, Hanoi House, Emmett’s on Grove and Wildair to give holders digital collectibles associated with special perks.

Writer Maya Kosoff nam Twitter on Monday to share a screenshot of the infatuationpoke ‘s article fun at Dame’s Affable Hospitality Club, which costs $1,000 on the FoH website.

Dame (pictured) is one of the New York City restaurants that has partnered with Front of House (FoH) to offer NFTs associated with special benefits, including preferred reservations

FoH launched this spring with the aim of becoming a ‘one-stop shop for digital collectibles from the best bars and restaurants everywhere’

“If showing up on a Monday sounds too tiring, you could just buy an NFT that allows preferential booking (no kidding),” the writer explained.

“For $1,000, the NFT (sort of JPEG, but more exclusive) gets you membership to Dame’s Affable Hospitality Club, which includes access to exclusive tables that must be reserved at least 24 hours in advance.”

Highlighting the rules about the NFT, Kosoff tweeted, “I’ll say it boldly: NYC’s restaurant reservation culture has gone too far.”

According to the FoH website, Dame’s Affable Hospitality Club members will have access to reservations for groups of two and four people through 2022 and other community benefits, including “the hardest tables in NYC.”

However, there are a few catches. Tables must be requested more than 24 hours in advance. If not, they will be made available to the general public.

Dame’s Affable Hospitality Club membership costs $1,000. Members can access reservations for groups of two and four until 2022, but there are a few catches

Writer Maya Kosoff tweeted a screenshot of The Infatuation’s article poking fun at Dame’s Affable Hospitality Club, adding, “The reservation culture in NYC has gone too far”

Holders are also only allowed to book one table per week and a table is not guaranteed if it has already been booked by another FoH holder.

Dame’s $1,000 membership is by far the most expensive on the FoH site. Hanoi House and Emmett’s on Grove offer similar benefits for $300, while Wildair’s Donut Club membership costs $200.

A number of Twitter users who responded to Kosoff’s tweet didn’t see the point in paying to make a reservation at a restaurant that already offers reservations — no matter how difficult it is to get in.

“I hate to say it, but we just have to cut the walk back in restaurants,” one person commented, while another added, “All that for some goddamn fish and chips. It can’t be that good.’

A number of Twitter users who responded to Kosoff’s tweet saw no point in paying to make a reservation at a restaurant that already offers reservations.

“The desperate search for a legitimate use case for NFTs continues,” wrote someone else. “In this edition it replaces the burden of rich people bribing the maitre d.”

Others pointed out that there are plenty of restaurants in the Big Apple for guests to choose from on any given day.

“It’s New York. There are thousands of dining options. I’m surprised someone would go to such lengths to book a table. I would literally rather eat in it,” one critic tweeted.

“Reading this without context, I’d assume New York was desperately short of world-class restaurants and you just couldn’t get decent food without some weird stunt,” another joked.

However, not everyone was against NFTs targeting restaurant diners.

“I thought this was ridiculous when I first read about it a while ago… but learning more about the usefulness of NFTs is interesting,” argued one Twitter user. “Diversifying their income stream and owning more of the hype just might be a way to preserve their longevity.”