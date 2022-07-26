Diner slams pub for refusing to let her daughter, 19, drink wine

A restaurant has slammed a popular pub and berated ‘lack of legal knowledge’ after staff refused to let her 19-year-old daughter drink wine with a family meal.

The customer, identified as Nicola on Tripadvisor, said her daughter did not have her ID with her, but her husband had a photo of the driver’s license on his phone, which was shown to staff.

she said she ordered a bottle of wine to share with her daughter during their meal at The Lyttelton Arms in Hagley, Worcestershire, while her husband and son both ordered Coke.

But when they ate their appetizers after their drinks had already arrived, an employee returned to ask her 19-year-old daughter for ID.

However, the manager of the Lyttelton Arms did not accept it as ID and took the glass of wine with him. Nicola said they asked for the bill and left.

She said the situation was being handled “really rudely and poorly” – adding that 16-year-olds are legally allowed to drink alcohol along with a meal if bought by an adult.

Nicola added that the staff needed more legal training.

The Lyttelton Arms has a 3.5 rating on Tripadvisor – with nearly 1,500 independent reviews.

A recent review described it as a ‘great location, attentive staff and fantastic food’, while another said they ‘had a great time and would definitely visit again’.

But Nicola left a one star rating on Tripadvisor after her visit. The headline of her review read: ‘Rude staff. Lack of legal knowledge needs more training.’

The full review read: ‘On arrival we were shown to our table and we all ordered drinks and our meals at the same time. Husband and son ordered coke while me and my daughter ordered a bottle of wine to share.

‘Drinks came first. While we were eating our starters, the waitress came back and asked for an ID from my 19 year old daughter.

She didn’t bring it, but hubby thought he had a solution and asked the waitress to give us a minute while we ate our starters. The waitress left and returned within a minute to take our daughter’s glass of wine.

‘Again my husband asked for five minutes. Then we assume that a manager (who did not introduce himself) came by. My husband had a copy of our daughters driver’s license on his phone but this was not good enough.

“We didn’t make a scene but due to the impatience and the way it was handled we asked for the bill and have since canceled another meal booked at the Lyttleton Arms for another family event.”

She added a screenshot from a government website stating that 16-year-olds can drink alcohol with a meal if bought by an adult.

‘She was 19, yet they are handling the situation very rudely and badly! Need more legal training! Won’t return,” the sad mother continued.

The general manager of the Lyttelton Arms, identified as Marc Hyatt, chose to comment on the review. He pointed out that the law Nicola was referring to is at the discretion of the manager – and it is company policy not to serve alcohol to anyone under the age of 18.

He added that photos were “not acceptable as proof of identity” so they could not serve her daughter. He apologized for the embarrassment caused, but emphasized that it was a strict policy.

His response was: ‘I am sorry we were unable to serve your daughter alcohol during her recent visit, the law you are proposing for 16-17 year olds to drink is also at the discretion of management and it is company policy at the hundreds of sites we run that we don’t serve alcohol to anyone under the age of 18.

“All our employees are trained in this and our due diligence is necessary to prevent underage drinking; to this end, like many places, we have a Challenge 21 policy where if you are lucky enough to appear under 21 we will ask for your ID; this is common in most licensed buildings, not just ours.

‘Id photos are not accepted as proof of identity, so we were unable to assist you. We have a strict policy and strict training that my team must follow, in the same way that they do allergy training or other health and safety issues.

‘I’m sorry if it has embarrassed your daughter, but please ensure identification is correct for any future visits here or elsewhere to avoid disappointment.

‘If you would like to discuss the matter further, please contact me at enquiry@thelytteltonarms.co.uk as I will be happy to invite you and provide you with a bottle of wine for your table if you can provide proof of identity.’

The Lyttelton Arms, off Bromsgrove Road, has 1,481 reviews on Tripadvisor – 788 of which are ‘excellent’ or ‘very good’. A recent review said ‘Great location, attentive staff and fantastic food. Nothing was too much trouble for the staff, well worth a visit!’

Lisa said: ‘Absolutely amazing experience we’ve had again. The service, the food, the drinks were fantastic as always.

‘Good quality and enough. Never rush nice and easy atmosphere. Sammy our waitress was wonderfully attentive and friendly as always.’

Another diner said, ‘Great food, great people, excellent service. Cocktails were great and the staff is nice. I had a wonderfully cooked steak and have never had a disappointing experience at the Lyttleton Arms.’

While another said: ‘Visited Saturday night for another great meal. The restaurant was very busy with a nice atmosphere. Food came quickly and our server was excellent. Visited this restaurant a number of times, always consistent and a good night.’