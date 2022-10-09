Diner en Blanc Sydney: Bondi Beach hired out for a posh private function

<!–

Australia’s iconic Bondi Beach has been rented out for $32,411 for a bizarre all-white dinner where paying guests must bring their own tables, chairs and food.

Waverley Council, in Sydney’s east, approved the letting of a large section of the sand, which will be closed off for the 5,000-strong ‘Diner en Blanc’ event to be held on November 12.

Participants arrive dressed in all white and arrange their own picnic at a cost of $93 per person. person plus a $15 membership fee.

Those wanting catering can pre-purchase a ball for an additional fee, and no alcoholic beverages are permitted other than pre-ordered wine from the event organizers.

Diner en Blanc, or White Dinner, was previously held at Bondi Beach in 2013 (pictured)

The ‘posh picnic’ will be held in a fenced area in front of Bondi Pavilion and was originally intended to include a disco ball suspended by crane to spice up guests’ Instagram snaps, although this feature has been abandoned.

Launched more than 20 years ago by Francois Pasquier and a small group of friends in Paris, the dinner party has boomed in popularity around the world thanks to its ‘shareability’ on social media.

The annual event has spread to more than 60 countries, with locations usually kept secret, even from guests, until the day of the celebration.

‘Participants register online, dress elegantly in white and bring their own white tables, chairs, crockery, cutlery and a white rubbish bag to take away their own waste,’ the event states.

Paying guests are required to bring their own food, tables and chairs unless they pay extra, and all wine must be pre-purchased from the organizers (pictured: a previous year’s event at Hyde Park in Sydney)

The 2015 event in Sydney was held outside the Opera House and was attended by 4,000 people (pictured)

Bondi Beach Precinct co-convener Lenore Kulakauskas told Sydney Morning Herald the public beach must be accessible to all.

‘It doesn’t have a ‘to charge’ sign hanging on it. Privatization of the beach for single functions etc [commercial club] proposal is against the egalitarian nature of this space,’ she said.

Waverley Council claimed that while the event would be “high impact”, it would be positive for the area.

“High impact event benefits include local accommodation and associated expenses – breakfast, lunch, shopping,” a spokesman said.

The spokesman said the council would use some of the money to maintain public spaces and to fund other free events open to the whole community.

Diner en Blanc has previously been held outside the Sydney Opera House, on UNESCO-listed Cockatoo Island in Sydney Harbor and on Bondi Beach in 2013.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Waverley Council for comment.