Dina Asher-Smith WITHDRAWS from the Commonwealth Games after sustaining a ‘light hamstring strain’

Dina Asher-Smith has canceled plans to compete in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury.

In a huge blow to Team England, and perhaps even more so to a Games with no domestic star quality, the sprinter has withdrawn due to a hamstring injury sustained in the 4x100m relay at the World Championships in Eugene on Saturday.

A scan on her return to London on Monday has since revealed a strain in her left leg rather than a tear, but it is sufficiently problematic for the bronze medalist of the world 200m to pull back from the 100m and lay it down in Birmingham, where the Games start on Thursday.

Dina Asher-Smith sustained the hamstring injury during last week’s 4x100m relay in Eugene

Asher-Smith, who tore a hamstring in her other leg prior to the Tokyo Olympics, said: “Unfortunately I have a minor hamstring injury and am not ready to race at the Commonwealth Games next week.

“I love racing in front of a British crowd and I was so excited to return to Birmingham so I’m sorry I won’t be there.”

Kelly Sotherton, Team England’s athletics director, said: “It is obviously very sad to lose Dina to injury, given her stature and status as one of the best female athletes in the world. We know how much she was looking forward to being part of Team England at a home game in Birmingham.”

Asher-Smith’s absence adds to a list of big names including Tom Daley, Max Whitlock and Jonny Brownlee who will not be attending the Games. Birmingham bosses were also sweating over the potential loss of Adam Peaty after the multiple Olympic champion injured his foot, but the swimmer has since declared himself fit to compete.