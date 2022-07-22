Dina Asher-Smith is smiling despite pain of losing her grandma after World Champs 200m bronze win

The tears in her eyes were the result of both happiness and sadness. Thursday evening in Oregon, Dina Asher-Smith was rightly delighted after winning bronze in the world final in the 200 meters.

But amid the euphoria, there was heartbreak when she remembered her grandmother, Sislyn, who died in May.

“My life will never be the same and I will never be the same because we were so close,” Asher-Smith said. “But she would like me to come here and be in as good a mental condition as I can be. I know I made her proud.’

Dina Asher-Smith believes her grandmother Sislyn would be ‘proud’ of her 200m bronze

Asher-Smith certainly did. After being medaled out of the medals in the 100m final despite a British record of 10.83 seconds, the 26-year-old delivered another polished, powerful performance to clock in 22.02 seconds in a loaded final.

Jamaican Shericka Jackson took the gold in 21.45 seconds, the second fastest time in history, while 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took silver in 21.81 seconds.

“I’m so incredibly happy about this,” said Asher-Smith, who chose not to talk about her grandmother until after this final. The reason?

“I would have cried,” she said. ‘I couldn’t have talked about it. It’s been so hard, so hard.’

Raised in Trinidad, Sislyn Asher had come to Britain in the post-war period and spent most of her life working as a nurse at Lewisham Hospital. She wasn’t an athlete, but, as Asher-Smith put it, “She’ll say 100 percent that the sprinting talent comes from (her).”

Asher-Smith followed her British record in the 100m final and took third place on Thursday

Asher-Smith said Sislyn was “very cheeky, very bubbly, just like me” and since their birthdays were two days apart, they always had a party together. She died at the age of 92, just before the Doha Diamond League in May, where Asher-Smith finished third in the 200 meters in 22.37 seconds.

Her loss cut deep. Physically, Asher-Smith has been in excellent shape for the past two months. She was mentally busy with everything. “I wasn’t in the room, it felt like I saw myself doing things,” she said.

“For most of the season I had to make sure I was so deeply saddened psychologically to just be OK to race. But when you’re of this caliber it’s not good enough to race, you have to be excellent.”

Asher-Smith worked with the team psychologist at the British relief camp to “align her brain and body” for the championships. “I know my grandma would want me to perform absolutely amazing,” Asher-Smith said. “I was always fueled by the fact that she wanted me to be focused, to work as hard as I could. She would want me to stand there with my head held high.’

Shericka Jackson, center, won the 200m final in 21.45 seconds, the second fastest time ever

While it may not have been the gold she won at the last World Championships, it felt just as good to be back on the medal tally — after the year she’s had.

As for that winning time, second only to Florence Griffith-Joyner’s dubious 21.34sec in 1988? “Yeah, it’s crazy,” Asher-Smith said. “It’s crazy, it’s going so fast. It is a goal, something we strive for and work towards. You know me, there is never any progress.’

After taking one medal, Asher-Smith is looking for more this summer. She will compete in the 100m and 4x100m relay at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and will focus on the Europeans in Munich next month.

“I will always be a champion girl,” she said. “I’m excited to keep going.” And she will do so with the memory of her grandmother first. “My whole family wouldn’t be who we are without her, her hard work and sacrifices for us,” she said. “I know she’s so happy now.”