Dina Asher-Smith faces race to be fit for Commonwealth Games after suffering an injury scare

Dina Asher-Smith’s hopes of competing in next week’s Commonwealth Games will depend on the results of a scan the star sprinter will have after arriving back in the UK on Monday.

Asher-Smith pulled hard in the final of the 4x100m relay at the World Championships in Oregon on Saturday night, but managed to stumble through the last 25 meters of her leg before handing the baton to teammate Daryll Neita, who took them to sixth place. brought. place finish in 42.75sec.

Asher-Smith had previously broken her British record by finishing fourth in the 100m final and she also won a bronze medal in the 200m, making her one of Britain’s biggest hopefuls at the Commonwealths of next year. week in Birmingham and next month’s European Championships in Munich. But there is now serious doubt that she will queue at either one.

“I hope it’s nothing serious because I have a lot more races to do this year,” she said after the race. ‘I’m still stunned. If I had felt anything during the warm-up, I would never have run. I am shocked.’

Asher-Smith was able to run free after the race, raising hopes it might just be a cramp. “I don’t think it will be anything too serious,” she said.

“It’s just something I couldn’t get on with. I feel very bad. I will have to go for a check-up with my physio. I just feel a little confused because I felt fine entering, turned the corner and my legs just stopped corresponding with me. I was literally like, “What’s happening? Body, what are you doing to me?”

Asher-Smith’s manager Ricky Simms told Sportsmail the star sprinter will arrive back in the UK tonight and then undergo a scan and medical assessment. “We’ll know more on Tuesday,” he said.

The British quartet were on the hunt for gold for the incident, which took place midway through the third leg, and in a major upset, the US went Jamaica to victory in 41.14 seconds.

Neita, who took over from Asher-Smith, paid tribute to her teammate’s effort: “It wasn’t nice to see her face, she clearly wasn’t very comfortable and in my head I was like, ‘Please stop. “But she kept going. She’s a fighter and it’s incredible to have her on the team. The fact that she wanted to take over just goes to show what a team player she is.”

‘We didn’t come last, I don’t know how. This is just a stepping stone into the future. We will be good and she will be great.’

Neita (right) praised Asher-Smith’s fighting spirit and Imani-Lara Lansiquot (left) declared: ‘We win together, we lose together’

Imani-Lara Lansiquot, who ran the second stage, said: ‘We win together, we lose together. All that matters is, “Are you okay?” We know how good we are. It’s just not our day and the most important thing is to get back on track.’

Asha Philip, who ran the opening race, said: “As much as it is an individual sport, we come here as a relay team. We are one team, it’s us against the world. These things happen, you win some, you lose some. We still walk away with our heads held high.’

Asher-Smith planned to compete in the 100m and 4x100m relay in Birmingham.

The first round of the women’s 100 meters starts in eight days.