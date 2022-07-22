Dina Asher-Smith claims 200m bronze at World Championships

Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith took bronze in the 200m at the World Championships.

The 26-year-old lost the title she won three years ago to overwhelming favorite Shericka Jackson.

Asher-Smith ran 22.02 seconds at Hayward Field to earn Britain’s third medal in America.

Jackson’s 21.45 seconds was a personal and championship record and added to her silver in the 100m with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in second.

Asher-Smith had already equaled her British record of 10.83 seconds when she finished an embarrassing fourth in the 100m final on Sunday, while Jamaica – led by Fraser-Pryce – claimed a clean sheet.

She had always said she was in better shape than her pre-championship form suggested after losing the British 100m title to Daryll Neita in Manchester last month.

She got off to a good start in Eugene on Thursday, holding off the challenge from Nigerian Aminatou Seyni and American Abby Steiner to take her podium.

Asher-Smith said after the race: ‘I’m so happy. The caliber of that final was insane. All those women are capable of running sub-22 and I don’t think we’ve ever been to a world final with that kind of talent.

“For me, I knew I just had to run as fast as my legs would carry me and really pray and hope it was enough to get on the podium. I am so glad I have it.

“I thought I had it, but I was like, just let me see it in writing. There’s nothing more embarrassing than celebrating without seeing it in writing.”

Asher-Smith now runs in the 4x100m relay with the final on Saturday.

American Noah Lyles took the men’s 200m title in 19.31 seconds ahead of teammates Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton.