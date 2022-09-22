Dillon Pennington delivers swift demise as Nottinghamshire prepare to take season to the wire

Worcestershire 390 (Roderick 102, D’Oliveira 85; Ball 3-60, Hutton 3-86) batted Nottinghamshire 128 (Barnard 4-26, Pennington 4-31) and 183 (Hameed 58; Waite 3-34, Gibbon 3-44) in an innings and 79 runs

Arriving at New Road the morning after the drama we enjoyed on Wednesday is a bit like volunteering to wash up after a wonderful party. Although there will be some good food left and the odd bottle of decent booze to consume, the fun is over. Such a simile may seem deeply disrespectful to Tom Moores and Liam Patterson-White, both puppet fighters, and also to the heavily whiskered cliche of cricket’s uncertainty, but it really didn’t seem that way after 21 balls of today’s play.

By that time in the first session, when the cathedral had just cast its morning shadow, Nottinghamshire’s overnight batters had disappeared, Moores caught by a speeding Brett D’Oliveira backwards and Patterson-White lbw to a ball so close he almost walked when it hit his pillow. Both those wickets fell to Dillon Pennington and they made it abundantly clear that barring Lazarus’ intervention, Worcestershire would win this match, almost certainly by an innings and almost certainly very soon.

What followed was the cheery knockout much-loved by spectators, where two tailenders boosted their averages and aggregates with some uncomplicated edges and thrashing and then hinted to the top order that they, the ‘non-batters’, had not found the bowling unplayable. So Jake Ball and Brett Hutton put on 40 runs in 47 minutes, with most of Ball’s boundaries coming behind the wicket and most of Hutton’s in front of square.

Finally, the vaudeville ended. The ball was caught behind as he fenced on a delivery from Josh Tongue and seven balls later, Dane Paterson, who rarely makes anyone wait for their lunch, nodded Matthew Waite to Gareth Roderick, who took his fifth catch of the innings and his seventh of the match. . This capped off a lovely three days for Roderick, who had made a century in the first innings, and also for those in the crowd who like to see good guys get their rewards in life.

In terms of the wider canvas of promotion and relegation, not too much has changed. Despite this win, Worcestershire’s chances of promotion remain arithmetic, although after the final three days, people in this glorious corner of England will have a dream. Nottinghamshire, meanwhile, know that if they beat Durham next week they will be Second Division champions. Precise calculations, even of the hypothetical variety, will have to await the results of the games at Bristol and Leicester, but it still seems very likely that Steven Mullaney’s side will collect their rewards for their season’s work

But harvest comes in many forms, and not all of them shine in the closets. Rather like woodland animals, those of us who love cricket are spending these last days squirreling away the things that will sustain us as autumn deepens and time returns us to darkness. Animals store food to nourish them and foliage to keep them warm, of course, while we collect photos and memories that remind us of the days we cherish most in this endangered world.

Half a year ago I watched Jack Haynes drive his way to a century at The Parks. The weather was kind beyond a man’s wish, and the season lay before Haynes and the rest of us. On Tuesday he took two identical fours off Nottinghamshire’s bowling and I thought I might not see him hit the ball like that for six months, maybe longer. So I harvested the memories and will keep them safe, because it’s no use saying that the cricket we will watch on television in winter carries the same intimacy.

And there have been other personal achievements within these tapestry-covered days. Nottinghamshire’s year is coming to an end, likely with a title to toast, and Ball must have been encouraged to take 3 for 60 in his first game of Championship cricket for 17 months after recovering from a long-term back problem. Then Roderick, whose first season at Worcestershire was hardly blessed with pleasures, greeted Wednesday morning with a lovely straight drive off Ball before reaching his second century in successive innings with a pushed single from the same bowler.

Tongue’s return was more modest, two wickets from 19 overs in the match, but they will not seem so for a fine bowler who was making only his second first-class appearance since June 2021 and whose career once looked threatened by a serious shoulder injury . Tongue’s delivery to deny Haseeb Hameed was the very best of a match played on an excellent pitch.