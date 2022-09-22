Dilbert comic strip is canned by 77 newspapers after artist Scott Adams included anti-woke plotlines

A popular cartoon has been published by 77 newspapers after its creator Scott Adams began incorporating anti-woke plotlines, including a black character who identifies as white.

Adams’ much-loved ‘Dilbert’ cartoons have been in circulation since 1989 and often poke fun at office culture, but he announced that he was sensationally dropped by publisher Lee Enterprises.

The media group owns almost 100 newspapers across the country – including The Buffalo News, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Arizona Daily Sun — and for years has published Adams’ jokes about the corporate ladder.

One of his recent controversial cartoons included a black worker who identifies as white being asked to also identify as gay in order to boost his company’s environmental, social and management ratings.

Dave, his recurring character, replies: ‘It depends on how hard you want me to sell it’, before the boss replies: ‘Just wear better shirts.’

Adams, 65, is believed to be worth nearly $70 million — a fortune he earned thanks to the popularity of his characters, as well as his non-Dilbert-related works.

Scott Adams, the creator of the Dilbert cartoon, has called out the 77 newspapers after he was suddenly dropped

One recent cartoon touched on anti-vigilant ESG companies in corporate workspaces. This comic was released on September 20, 2022

Another satire, published on Monday, featured the same character in charge of the fictional company, wondering how he can open a new factory without negatively contributing to the environment.

As a solution to prevent him from being targeted by ‘woke’ commentators, the boss concludes that he will add a non-binary worker to his board to increase diversity.

Adams’ satirical strips appear in newspapers in 57 countries and in 19 languages ​​- and there are over 20 million Dilbert books and calendars in print.

The character Dave, named after the creator’s brother, is a prankster who messes with his boss, Adams said.

He told Fox News that some newspapers expressed concerns after receiving complaints about his cartoon content.

But he couldn’t say for sure if it had anything to do with the removal of ‘Dilbert’.

Adams said: ‘It was part of a bigger overhaul, I think, of comics, but why they decided what was in and what was out, I don’t know for anyone but them.’

That Daily cartoonist reported that the cartoon strips ‘Baby Blues’, ‘Red and Rover’, ‘Mutts’ and ‘Bizarrro’ were also cut.

Cartoonist Dan Piraro, who created ‘Bizarro’, talked about getting the axe.

“Lee Enterprises, a newspaper group majority-owned by a major investment firm, stopped running ‘Bizarro’ and many other comics in their newspapers this past week,” Piraro wrote on his Homepage.

The removal of the strips has had a ‘significant’ financial impact on Adams, but it is unclear how much money he made from the partnership to begin with.

In response to claims that Lee Enterprises was simply making changes to their syndication, the cartoonist added: ‘Do you think they flipped coins to decide what to keep and what to delete? It wasn’t about popularity or cost. (I know.)’

This ‘controversial’ comic was released on September 13, 2022

Another of Adams’ gaffes was published on September 7, 2022

This comic hit release on September 19, 2022

ANTI-WOKE COMICS: ‘The more awake you are, the more you get paid’, published September 2, 2022

“But it could have been a normal business decision of another type, which is a huge coincidence. All sorts of things.’

In another of his anti-vigilance cartoons, a boss told workers: ‘We’re replacing traditional performance reviews with a vigilance score assigned by human resources.’

They explain the idea that ‘the more alert you are, the more you get paid’.

But a confused worker comes in and says, ‘It feels too subjective.’

And the boss bites back: ‘That will cost you two points from your alertness score, bigot.’

Lee Enterprises – which owns local media from 26 different states – has been contacted for comment.