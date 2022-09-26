Digital watchdog must be brought in as matter of urgency to protect British consumers, Lords warn

<!–

A digital watchdog urgently needs to be enacted into law to prevent further harm to UK businesses and consumers, a Lords committee has warned.

Secretary of Culture Michelle Donelan has been urged to prioritize the Digital Markets Unit, which was set up to rein in the so-called Big Tech online businesses.

The DMU is designed to address Big Tech’s dominance in sectors such as digital advertising, which threaten quality journalism, and ensure that web giants pay a fair price to news publishers for content.

The Lords’ Communications and Digital Commission said Britain had fallen behind the EU in regulating Big Tech. President Baroness Stowell said to Mrs Donelan: ‘It is disappointing that the necessary legislation has not been put in place. We recommend that you give this priority as a matter of urgency.’

In May, the government released its draft Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Act to empower the DMU. But the unit will likely remain toothless until at least next year. During the Tory leadership race, Liz Truss pledged to prioritize the adoption of the draft bill this fall.

In the meantime, the EU has introduced its own pro-competitive framework, the Digital Markets Act. It will be published this fall and will come into effect in the spring of 2023.