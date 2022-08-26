Digital transformation – how can it help your business?

What is digital transformation?

The term digital transformation refers to the process by which analog processes are converted to digital. As a result, it transforms how the company conducts its business, providing it with new solutions to support its operations.

Digital transformation in business is a concept that emerged in the 1990s. At this time, computers and the Internet began to play a significant role in the functioning of enterprises.

Today, new technologies are widely used by companies in the SME sector, enabling them to access solutions that the most prominent players in the industry use.

How is a digital transformation taking place in business?

In the digital transformation of the company, the key to success is the skillful combination of three areas:

– modern technologies,

– business strategy,

– Human Resources.

Thus, merely applying new technologies is not enough for a company to succeed. It is equally important to create the right business strategy and have the human resources that make the company’s digital transformation possible.

Digital transformation of the company – examples

Digital transformation in business can take place using various technologies individually tailored to its industry, needs, and goals.

Most often, digital transformation companies use new technologies such as:

– IT systems – computer software and mobile applications such as ERP systems, and dedicated systems, for example, for warehouses, transport companies, and e-commerce companies.

– Artificial intelligence (AI) – allows you to automate processes, including customer service or production control.

– Cloud computing – thanks to it, you can access software systems and data via the Internet, from anywhere and at any time.

– Internet of Things (IoT) – supports many processes in the company, including production, for example, by using sensors.

– Big data analytics – allows you to analyze data using artificial intelligence.

What are the benefits of digital transformation?

Digital transformation companies can obtain several benefits from investing in new technologies.

Thanks to them, it is possible, among others, to improve the processes of resource and data management, obtain greater efficiency of conducted operations, reduce business risk, save time, and, as a result, obtain additional financial savings and increase the company’s profits.

Digital transformation is, therefore, a way to develop the company in many areas. With a wide range of new technologies that any entrepreneur can use, it is a future-proof choice.