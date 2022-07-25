Digital Mileage Logbook Alternatives In 2022

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that there are already digital alternatives to the traditional vehicle mileage logbook.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the best digital mileage logbook alternatives that you can use in 2022.

What is a Mileage Logbook?

When it comes to knowing how much your car is really costing you, a mileage logbook is an important tool to have. By keeping track of your car’s mileage, you can better gauge its overall wear-and-tear and depreciation.

A mileage logbook app is simply a mobile app or a GPS device that helps you track the number of miles you drive your car each day, week, or month. This simple mileage log can be helpful in a number of ways.

For starters, if you’re trying to calculate your car’s gas mileage, a mileage logbook can be a big help. By knowing how many miles you’re driving, you can use this mileage logbook for taxes to more accurately estimate your fuel costs.

Printable Vs Digital Mileage Logbook

When it comes to keeping track of your car’s mileage, there are two main options: a printable mileage logbook or a digital one. So, which is the best option for you?

Printable mileage logbooks are the traditional option. They are typically small notebooks that you can keep in your glove compartment. To use a printable mileage logbook, simply write down the date, starting mileage, and ending mileage for each trip.

Digital mileage logbooks are a newer option. There are a few different ways to track your mileage digitally. One option is to use a business mileage tracking app on your smartphone. Another option is to use a GPS device that serves as a mileage tax deduction logbook and tracks your mileage for you.

Mileage Tracker Apps

Mileage tracker apps are a great way to save money on your car insurance. By tracking your mileage, you can prove to your insurance company that you are a low-risk driver and qualify for lower rates.

There are a variety of mileage tracker apps available, so it’s important to choose a mileage app that fits your needs. Some apps are more basic, only tracking mileage, while others track your route and provide detailed information about your driving habits.

If you’re not sure which app is right for you, check out this mileage tracker app:

MileageWise

MileageWise is a mileage logging app that has a variety of features to help you save money on your mileage tax deductions.

Average of $12,000 mileage tax deduction for 1 tax year per car

AI-powered technology that helps recreate your forgotten past mileage (based on your previous journeys and your clients’ locations)

3+1 automatic trip tracking modes: vehicle movement monitoring, Car Bluetooth tracking, Plug’N’Go phone charge tracking, manual recording

100% IRS-compliant mileage log

VIP mileage log preparation service

MileageWise is a relatively new application but has more and better features than the rest.