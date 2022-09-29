Digital Finance Analytics model predicts Australian house prices could plunge by 44 per cent

Australian house prices could fall by up to 44 per cent if the Reserve Bank continues to raise interest rates to tackle the worst inflation in more than three decades, new models show.

Economic research firm Digital Finance Analytics has modeled the best and worst case scenarios for property prices as Australia’s inflation rate rises to its highest level in 32 years.

Under the projected worst-case scenario, shared with Daily Mail Australia, house prices could fall 13.2 percent in 2023, fall 28.1 percent in 2024 and fall 44.3 percent in 2025.

Should that worst-case scenario materialize, Sydney’s median house price would have fallen from its 2022 peak of $1,417million to just $789,247 – a drop of $627,753 in just three years.

Melbourne’s median house price would fall by $443,410 to a decade-low of just $557,516 after hitting $1,001million earlier this year.

A sharp drop in house prices would send recent borrowers plunging into negative equity, owing more than their home was worth.

What the big banks now expect WESTPAC: 3.6 percent cash rate before February 2023 (up from 3.35 percent) COMMONWEALTH BANK: 2.85 percent cash rate in November (up from 2.6 percent) ANZ: 3.35 percent cash rate before December (from November) NAB: 2.85 percent cash rate in November

Higher interest rates will also mean that tenants will find it more difficult to enter the property market, even if prices fell.

Without capital growth, real estate investors would have little incentive to purchase a rental home.

This means there will be little relief in sight for renters, with vacancy rates remaining very tight, particularly for houses.

Digital Finance Analytics principal Martin North said a house price fall of 44.3 per cent over three years was possible if interest rate rises failed to bring down inflation.

“There is also a worst-case scenario that talks about a more significant fall if interest rates rise as high as they can be and if inflation is not brought under control,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“It’s quite likely that we’re going to see property prices move further.”

His baseline scenario – or most likely projection – is for Australian house prices to fall by 17.9 per cent over two years as borrowers struggle with rising variable mortgage rates.

“It’s probably going to be significant for the next 12 months and then bounce around the bottom,” he said.

Digital Finance Analytics principal Martin North, a business analyst, said that while a 28.1 percent fall in house prices over two years was more likely, a 44.3 percent fall over three years was still possible if interest rate rises failed to bring inflation down.

‘Many households will begin to struggle trying to cope.’

The best-case scenario is a three per cent drop in 2024 if interest rates remain where they were, which Mr North said was unlikely given high inflation.

Sydney and Melbourne, where houses are much less affordable, were expected to suffer an earlier downturn than Brisbane or Adelaide.

“Sydney, Melbourne is going to lead out, but Brisbane is also moving,” North said.

Since the start of the year, Sydney’s median house price has fallen 7.3 per cent compared with 5.1 per cent in Melbourne, CoreLogic data showed.

However, Brisbane has seen a 5.9 per cent increase in 2022 so far, despite a 2.1 per cent drop in August. However, its average house price of $864,149 last month was still more affordable than Sydney’s $1.303million and Melbourne’s $948,879.

Adelaide’s median price is up 11.4 per cent this year to $707,364, despite a 0.2 per cent drop last month in the face of big interest rate rises.

Unless you absolutely must buy, I think sit on the sidelines Martin North, Digital Finance Analytics

Sir. North, who has worked in banking in the UK and Australia, expects the RBA to raise the cash rate to an 11-year high of 3.5 per cent in 2023, up from an existing seven-year high of 2.35 per cent.

Large price increases in the year to August RESIDENTIAL BUILDING: Up 20.7 per cent FRUIT AND VEGETABLES: Up 18.6 per cent AUTO FUEL: Up 15 per cent

A rise to that level would mean that rates in less than a year would have risen by 3.4 percentage points from a record low of 0.1 per cent.

Lenders are required to assess a borrower’s ability to cope with a 3 percentage point increase in variable mortgage interest rates.

This means that a rise in cash rates to 3.5 per cent, which Mr North predicts, will limit banks’ lending capacity even more severely and accelerate the fall in house prices.

Westpac is forecasting a slightly higher cash rate of 3.6 per cent in February next year, a forecast in line with the Paris-based OECD.

“With the tightening of credit, with less availability of credit, prices are going down, that’s ultimately what I’m seeing,” Mr. North.

“A typical borrower, if you approach the bank today compared to February, the loan you would get would already be somewhere lower by 20 to 25 percent.

“And as interest rates rise, it will continue to fall.”

Borrowers since May have endured five consecutive monthly rate hikes, the most severe since 1994.

Inflation in the year to July rose 7 per cent, the fastest rise since 1990, the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed on Thursday.

The consumer price index eased slightly to 6.8 percent in August, but home construction costs rose over the year by 20.7 percent.

A sharp fall in house prices would see recent borrowers plunge into negative equity, owing more than their home was worth (pictured is an auction in Melbourne)

Economists and the futures market expect the RBA to raise interest rates on October 4 by another 0.5 percentage point, bringing it to a nine-year high of 2.85 percent.

House prices fall in EVERY capital city in August SYDNEY: Down 2.6 percent to $1,302,635 MELBOURNE: Down 1.5 percent to $948,879 BRISBANE: Down 2.1 percent to $864,149 ADELAIDE: Down 0.2 percent to $707,364 PERTH: Down 0.2 percent to $588,308 HOBART: Down 1.7 percent to $772,443 DARWIN: Up 1.1 percent to $592,183 CANBERRA: Down 2 percent to $1,033,377 Source: CoreLogic data for August based on median home prices

The RBA and the Treasury expect headline inflation to reach a new 32-year high of 7.75 per cent by the end of 2022, but Mr. North feared it could accelerate to 8.5 percent in 2023, with interest rate rises so far not affecting retail spending. levels.

Sir. North said “supply chain disruptions, energy costs” would keep inflation well above the RBA’s 2 to 3 per cent target.

He said now was not the time to buy a house as the RBA is expected to keep raising interest rates.

“Unless you absolutely have to buy, I think you’re going to have to sit on the sidelines and see how this plays out, because I think we’re going to be quite surprised at how far and how quickly property prices go to to fall,” he said.

The market may bottom out in mid-2024.

“I would hold out over the next year,” said Mr. North.

‘If you are an owner and you have to move and you have to buy a place to live, fine, but just remember that you can lose capital.’

Sir. North said it was a bad idea to buy a rental house now despite tight vacancies.

“Property investors, I wouldn’t go near property at that moment – there’s no capital appreciation, interest rates are going up,” he said.

“While rents are going up, it won’t be enough.”

Digital Finance Analytics makes predictions based on telephone surveys of 1,000 people each week, and matches that with official data to measure mortgage stress.