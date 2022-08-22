Digging deep for dark matter

Nearly six miles of tunnels take you a mile underground to the Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory. Credit: Imogen Crump



It takes about half an hour to get to the Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory. Thirty minutes might not sound like a long time, but that’s half an hour where you dive into a truck as it makes its way deeper into the pitch-black tunnels of the Stawell Gold Mine.

Professor Elisabetta Barberio is unfazed. The University of Melbourne physicist and director of the Center of Excellence for Dark Matter Particle Physics has made the journey under a kilometer of rock many times.

“It’s getting hotter and wetter,” she says, as the truck’s headlights illuminate another sheer cliff that curves into the darkness, “but the lab has air conditioning.”

The Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory (SUPL) is the only underground physics laboratory in the Southern Hemisphere and aims to answer one of the fundamental questions about our universe: Does dark matter exist?

At the moment, despite decades of research, the existence of dark matter particles is theoretical, but the way our universe behaves tells us that something must be there.

Without it, the universe as we know it might not exist at all.

According to Professor Barberio, we can only observe about five percent of the entire universe; the rest is made in part of dark matter — invisible fundamental particles that make up most of the matter, have no electrical charge, produce no light, and don’t interact much with anything we can see.

SUPL is the only underground physics lab in the Southern Hemisphere. Credit: hyperbeamtv/University of Melbourne

“It doesn’t matter where we are on Earth – underground or above ground – we have thousands, if not millions, of dark matter particles passing through us and they do nothing to us. We are transparent to these particles,” says Professor Barberio.

But why is the lab at the bottom of a gold mine?

“Dark matter research has to be done that deep underground to cut out the cosmic ‘noise’ and radiation. Cosmic rays are absorbed by rock, so if you go deep enough you can reduce it to almost zero,” says Professor Barberio .

Italian scientists working on the DAMA/LIBRA project claim to have detected dark matter in Gran Sasso’s underground lab, which is located in a mountain, but the signal they discovered fluctuates throughout the year, according to the seasons on earth.

“As the Earth revolves around the sun, dark matter particles are blown toward us by headwinds or headwinds. When it’s headwind, there’s more dark matter — when it’s headwind, there’s less,” says Professor Barberio.

And that’s why there is the SUPL lab in the southern hemisphere, where the Italian tests can be replicated and seasonal variations excluded.

The lab itself looks a bit like a Bond villain’s underground lair. Professor Barberio agrees.

“It’s all part of my secret plan to take over the world.” She can’t quite pull out the evil laugh.

The large experiment entering the underground lab is known as the Sodium Iodide Active Background Rejection Experiment South (or SABER South for short).

The device used to detect dark matter will occupy almost a third of the fully sterile laboratory, which is 33 meters long and 10 meters wide with a 14 meter high ceiling.

It will use seven ultra-pure sodium iodide crystals housed in cylinders and wrapped in copper, with two highly sensitive instruments called photomultipliers at either end.

These seven crystals — grown in the United States and China — are then housed in a radiation-shielded tank filled with about 12 tons of a liquid called benzene.

“When the dark matter particles interact with the crystal, it produces a flash of light that is captured by the photomultipliers,” said Professor Barberio.

“Many experiments have tried with many different elements, but it was the DAMA/LIBRA experiment in Italy with sodium iodide crystal that produced this light based on what we believe to be interactions with dark matter.”

Dark matter research needs to take place deep underground to eliminate the cosmic ‘noise’ and radiation. Credit: Imogen Crump



A mock-up of the crystal housing cylinder that scientists use to get used to the controls before the experiment. Credit: Imogen Crump



And it’s the properties of sodium iodide that make it so sensitive.

“Dark matter interacts with the nucleus of the crystal, so the mass of the nucleus is important. Depending on the mass of dark matter, different materials will have different sensitivity.

“So if the dark matter is a large mass, a nucleus with a large mass will be more sensitive.”

At this point Professor Barberio sees my blank face.

“Think of a billiard ball. If you have a big billiard ball and dark matter is a much smaller billiard ball, you can’t move the big ball, so you won’t produce a signal. But if your dark matter billiard ball is huge, it just crushes everything.

Professor Elisabetta Barberio and the SABER team will be collecting data from the underground lab over the next three years. Credit: Imogen Crump



“You have to have two billiard balls – or cores – that are the same size, then you get a clear signal.”

SABER will collect data over the next three years. In context, the DAMA/LIBRA project in Italy has been collecting data for over twenty years.

“It’s a difficult experiment to reproduce, it’s so sensitive.

“We should only be able to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ when we have seen the same signal as Italy, so it won’t take that long.

“But if it is – oh god.”

There are now five other experiments trying to verify the results of the Italian study – in Spain, Korea, Japan, Austria and the US. That makes it feel like a race to prove the existence of dark matter.

But with the only dark matter detector in the Southern Hemisphere, Stawell’s research team, made up of scientists from Swinburne University of Technology, Adelaide University, the Australian National University, University of Sydney and the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (ANSTO), as well as the University of Melbourne – in the box to make the most important discovery of the century.

Professor Barberio looks indignant when I say this, then laughs.

“Not just this century – it will be one of the greatest discoveries ever – to find out what the universe is made of.”

