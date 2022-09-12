WhatsNew2Day
Difficult 20-question quiz will put your world knowledge to the test

Australia
By Jacky

Tricky 20-question general knowledge quiz will test you on topics from history to food – so, do YOU ​​have what it takes to score full marks?

  • A tricky 20 question quiz will definitely test your world knowledge
  • Shared on the American trivia platform Quizly, it covers general knowledge of the world
  • The creator says you have to be a walking encyclopedia to pass the test

By Eve Tawfick For Mailonline

Published: 07:39, September 12, 2022 | Updated: 07:39, September 12, 2022

A new 20-question general knowledge quiz has been designed to test players’ knowledge.

The challenge was shared on the US-based trivia platform Quizlywith topics ranging from history to languages.

Creators argue that people have to be a “walking encyclopedia” to do well.

So, how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers below.

1.

1662965912 868 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965912 868 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

  • chicken
  • quail
  • beef
  • lamb

2.

1662965913 840 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965913 840 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

  • 1753
  • 1953
  • 1453
  • 1653
  • 1553
  • 1853

3.

1662965914 154 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965914 154 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

  • Mount Logan
  • Denali
  • Mount Foraker
  • Mount Saint Elias

4.

1662965916 297 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965916 297 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

  • Vegetable
  • Red
  • Blue
  • Yellow

5.

1662965917 585 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965917 585 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

6.

1662965918 271 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965918 271 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

  • Samoa
  • Polynesia
  • Hawaii
  • Japan

7.

1662965919 379 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965919 379 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the
  • The material it is made of
  • Some kind of penguin
  • New York Village
  • It’s the maker

8.

1662965920 836 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965920 836 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

  • swans swimming
  • Drummers Drumming
  • ladies dancing
  • gold rings

9.

1662965921 733 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965921 733 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

  • White
  • Vegetable
  • Blue
  • Red

10.

1662965922 968 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965922 968 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

  • German
  • Russian
  • Indonesian
  • Spanish
  • Latin
  • Chinese

11.

1662965923 250 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965923 250 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

  • Mozzarella
  • Cheddar
  • Edam
  • Parmesan cheese

12.

1662965924 973 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965924 973 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

  • flush
  • Straight ahead
  • carre
  • Five of a kind
  • Full room
  • straight flush

13.

1662965925 348 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965925 348 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

  • Russia
  • France
  • Spain
  • England

14.

1662965926 672 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965926 672 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

  • Water
  • Fat
  • Muscles
  • bones

15.

1662965927 219 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965927 219 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

  • China
  • Sri Lanka
  • Singapore
  • Russia

16.

1662965928 872 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965928 872 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

  • communist
  • politics
  • religious
  • Terrorist
  • economic

17.

1662965930 313 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965930 313 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

  • Asia
  • North America
  • South America
  • Africa

18.

1662965931 131 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965931 131 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

  • Blue
  • Brown
  • Pink
  • Yellow

19.

1662965932 300 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965932 300 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

  • South America
  • Africa
  • Australia
  • Europe

20.

1662965933 393 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

1662965933 393 Difficult 20 question quiz will put your world knowledge to the

  • Bamboo
  • hardwood
  • Optical fiber
  • Aluminium

Check your answers now!

1.Chicken

2.1653

3.Denali

4.Blue

5,500

6.Hawaii

7.New York Village

8.Ladies dancing

9.Red

10.German

11.Mozerella

12.Straight Flush

13.France

14.Fat

15.China:

16.Religious

17.Africa

18.Blue

19.Europe

20. Hardwood

