Difficult 20-question quiz will put your world knowledge to the test
Tricky 20-question general knowledge quiz will test you on topics from history to food – so, do YOU have what it takes to score full marks?
- A tricky 20 question quiz will definitely test your world knowledge
- Shared on the American trivia platform Quizly, it covers general knowledge of the world
- The creator says you have to be a walking encyclopedia to pass the test
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A new 20-question general knowledge quiz has been designed to test players’ knowledge.
The challenge was shared on the US-based trivia platform Quizlywith topics ranging from history to languages.
Creators argue that people have to be a “walking encyclopedia” to do well.
So, how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers below.
A new 20-question general knowledge quiz has been designed to test players’ knowledge. How many can you answer?
1.
- chicken
- quail
- beef
- lamb
2.
- 1753
- 1953
- 1453
- 1653
- 1553
- 1853
3.
- Mount Logan
- Denali
- Mount Foraker
- Mount Saint Elias
4.
- Vegetable
- Red
- Blue
- Yellow
5.
6.
- Samoa
- Polynesia
- Hawaii
- Japan
7.
- The material it is made of
- Some kind of penguin
- New York Village
- It’s the maker
8.
- swans swimming
- Drummers Drumming
- ladies dancing
- gold rings
9.
- White
- Vegetable
- Blue
- Red
10.
- German
- Russian
- Indonesian
- Spanish
- Latin
- Chinese
11.
- Mozzarella
- Cheddar
- Edam
- Parmesan cheese
12.
- flush
- Straight ahead
- carre
- Five of a kind
- Full room
- straight flush
13.
- Russia
- France
- Spain
- England
14.
- Water
- Fat
- Muscles
- bones
15.
- China
- Sri Lanka
- Singapore
- Russia
16.
- communist
- politics
- religious
- Terrorist
- economic
17.
- Asia
- North America
- South America
- Africa
18.
- Blue
- Brown
- Pink
- Yellow
19.
- South America
- Africa
- Australia
- Europe
20.
- Bamboo
- hardwood
- Optical fiber
- Aluminium
Check your answers now!
1.Chicken
2.1653
3.Denali
4.Blue
5,500
6.Hawaii
7.New York Village
8.Ladies dancing
9.Red
10.German
11.Mozerella
12.Straight Flush
13.France
14.Fat
15.China:
16.Religious
17.Africa
18.Blue
19.Europe
20. Hardwood