Difficult 20-question quiz will put your world knowledge to the test

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A new 20-question general knowledge quiz has been designed to test players’ knowledge.

The challenge was shared on the US-based trivia platform Quizlywith topics ranging from history to languages.

Creators argue that people have to be a “walking encyclopedia” to do well.

So, how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers below.

A new 20-question general knowledge quiz has been designed to test players’ knowledge. How many can you answer?

1.

chicken

quail

beef

lamb

2.

1753

1953

1453

1653

1553

1853

3.

Mount Logan

Denali

Mount Foraker

Mount Saint Elias

4.

Vegetable

Red

Blue

Yellow

5.

6.

Samoa

Polynesia

Hawaii

Japan

7.

The material it is made of

Some kind of penguin

New York Village

It’s the maker

8.

swans swimming

Drummers Drumming

ladies dancing

gold rings

9.

White

Vegetable

Blue

Red

10.

German

Russian

Indonesian

Spanish

Latin

Chinese

11.

Mozzarella

Cheddar

Edam

Parmesan cheese

12.

flush

Straight ahead

carre

Five of a kind

Full room

straight flush

13.

Russia

France

Spain

England

14.

Water

Fat

Muscles

bones

15.

China

Sri Lanka

Singapore

Russia

16.

communist

politics

religious

Terrorist

economic

17.

Asia

North America

South America

Africa

18.

Blue

Brown

Pink

Yellow

19.

South America

Africa

Australia

Europe

20.

Bamboo

hardwood

Optical fiber

Aluminium