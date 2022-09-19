Diets are just as unhealthy now as they were 30 years ago

The average person’s diet hasn’t improved much in the past 30 years, despite major advances in nutrition science — and Americans are among the worst eaters, a new study shows.

Researchers at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, collected data from 185 countries listed in the Global Dietary Database to measure which nations had the healthiest eaters from 1990 to 2018 and how much diets changed over the period.

They found the ‘small but meaningful’ increase in overall dietary health, but massive differences between certain countries. South Asian and sub-Saharan African populations have the healthiest diets, with people living in Latin America eating the least healthily.

The United States ranks among the nations with the worst diets, joining Brazil, Egypt and Mexico at the bottom of the list. India, Indonesia, Iran and Vietnam are the nations with the healthiest inhabitants.

Poor diets worldwide have been linked to an obesity crisis in large parts of the West. A recent study found they could even be fueling a global rise in early-onset cancers, posing a growing challenge to global health officials. About one in four deaths worldwide can be attributed to poor diet, experts say.

“Intakes of legumes/nuts and non-starchy vegetables increased over time, but overall improvements in diet quality were offset by increased intakes of unhealthy components such as red/processed meat, sugar-sweetened beverages and sodium,” Victoria Miller, lead author of the study, said in a declaration.

Researchers, who published their findings Monday in Nature Food, collected data from nearly 200 countries over 28 years for the study.

The average diet for each nation each year was ranked from a scale of zero to 100, with a higher number being more desirable.

Foods such as legumes, nuts, whole grains, fish and shellfish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and non-starchy vegetables were considered the healthiest foods.

Sugar-sweetened beverages and red meat were considered the least healthy of the bunch.

In 2018, the average country consumed a diet of 40.3, only a small increase from the figure of 38.8 in 1980.

South Asians recorded the best diets, scoring 45.7. Only ten countries worldwide scored higher than 50 – with researchers noting that this represents less than one percent of the global population.

South Asians and sub-Saharan Africans eat the highest quality diets, researchers found, while those in Latin America eat the worst

Iran is the healthiest eating country in the world, with the Middle Eastern nation increasing its diet quality score by 12 points from 1980 to 2018 – the biggest increase anywhere in the world.

The US had the world’s second largest increase of 4.5 points, but was still among the worst eating countries in the world.

In almost every region the researchers assessed, adults are healthier than children – by a significant margin in some areas – with the teenage years found to be the worst.

“On average worldwide, diet quality was also higher among younger children, but then worsened as children got older,” Miller said.

“This suggests that early childhood is an important time for intervention strategies to promote the development of healthy food preferences.”

Researchers also found that people who are more educated and more affluent in socioeconomic status ate healthier — specifically, recording more fruits and non-starchy vegetables in their diets.

No difference in diet quality was found between rural and urban Americans.

“Healthy eating was also influenced by socioeconomic factors, including education level and urbanicity,” Miller added.

“Globally and in most regions, more educated adults and children with more educated parents generally had higher diet quality.”

Poor diets worldwide are contributing to an obesity crisis and even the global rise in cancer rates among younger people worldwide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 70 percent of Americans are overweight—including 40 percent who are obese.

About ten percent of the global population also suffers from the condition, according to official estimates.

A Brigham and Women’s Hospital study published earlier this month found that rates of 14 early-onset cancers rose in 44 countries, with soaring obesity rates and unhealthy ‘Western-style’ diets largely to blame.