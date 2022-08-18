Dietitian Rebecca Gawthorne shares the signs you’re not eating enough fat and her healthy diet tips
The Telltale Warning Signs You’re Not Eating Enough Fat — And The Foods You Should Be Adding To Your Cart Right Now
A top dietitian has revealed the giveaway signs that you may not have enough fat in your diet — from dry skin to mental fatigue and feeling cold all the time.
Rebecca Gawthorne shared the symptoms that may indicate your body is telling you to consume more healthy fats found in foods such as seeds, nuts, oils, fish and avocado.
“Fat is a macronutrient that is essential to our health and they have many vital roles in our bodies,” Sydney’s mother wrote in a statement. after to her 155,000 followers.
Sydney nutritionist Rebecca Gawthorne has revealed the telltale signs you may be depriving your body of healthy fats
Rebecca said that dry and flaky skin, dry hair and hair loss, being always cold, getting sick often, losing your period can be symptoms of not eating enough fats
Signs You’re Not Eating Enough Fat
- Dry and flaky skin
- Always cold
- Dry hair / hair loss
- Hormonal problems
- Often sick
- Loss of menstruation
- Mental fatigue
- Heart Health Problems
- Fat-soluble vitamin deficiencies
More signs include experiencing mental health fatigue, hormonal issues, heart health problems, or fat-soluble vitamin deficiencies.
‘Do you have any of these symptoms? If so, it may be time to stop eating low-fat and increase your fat intake,” the nutritionist said.
In a blog after to her website Nourish Of course, Rebecca recommended opting for ‘healthy’ unsaturated fats omega-3 and monounsaturated fats.
Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, sardines and anchovies, as well as walnuts, canola oil, soy products, flaxseed and eggs are a nutritious source of omega-3.
Rebecca said monosaturated fats are found in avocados, olive oil and nuts such as cashews and almonds.
She recommended reducing the intake of foods containing saturated and trans fats from dairy products, red meat, coconut oil, and processed and fried foods.
There are many simple ways Rebecca said people can incorporate small or moderate amounts of healthy fats into their diet.
The health guru said there is no need to use salad dressings with extra virgin olive oil and use avocado as a spread.
Why do you need fat in your diet?
Fat is a macronutrient that is essential for our health. Fats have many vital roles, including:
- help absorb and transport fat-soluble vitamins (vitamins A, D, E and K) throughout our body
- protect our organs
- isolate us to keep us warm
- reducing inflammation in our body
- provide our bodies with essential fatty acids needed to build and maintain our cell membranes in our skin, hair, eyes, heart, and brain
- help make certain hormones
- keep our hearts healthy
- helps you feel full/full after a meal
Source: Feed naturally
Add some seeds and nuts such as sesame seeds, pine nuts, almonds and walnuts for stir-frying fries and salads or a tablespoon for mueslis, porridge and yogurt.
Rebecca suggested eating 150 grams of salmon, tuna and other fatty fish with meals and buying bread and crackers with seeds in them.
Adding a pinch of chia seeds, whole food mix LSA or nuts to smoothies and homemade snacks like muffins can also provide a healthy dose of fat.
Ten Ways to Include Healthy Fats in Your Diet
- Add a pinch of seeds (such as sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, and pine nuts) and nuts (such as almonds and walnuts) to your salads and stir-fries.
- Use avocado as a spread and in salads.
- Don’t hold onto the dressing – use extra virgin olive oil for salad dressings.
- Stir-fry and saute your vegetables with a small amount of olive oil.
- Enjoy a serving (150g) of salmon, tuna and other fatty fish with your meals.
- Snack on a handful of nuts and seeds.
- Buy bread and crackers with seeds in them.
- Add a pinch of chia seeds, LSA and nuts to your smoothies and homemade snacks like muffins.
- Try a small amount of nut butter and tahini.
- Add a tablespoon of nuts and seeds to mueslis, porridge, yogurt, etc.
Source: Feed naturally