A top dietitian has revealed the giveaway signs that you may not have enough fat in your diet — from dry skin to mental fatigue and feeling cold all the time.

Rebecca Gawthorne shared the symptoms that may indicate your body is telling you to consume more healthy fats found in foods such as seeds, nuts, oils, fish and avocado.

“Fat is a macronutrient that is essential to our health and they have many vital roles in our bodies,” Sydney’s mother wrote in a statement. after to her 155,000 followers.

Sydney nutritionist Rebecca Gawthorne has revealed the telltale signs you may be depriving your body of healthy fats

Rebecca said that dry and flaky skin, dry hair and hair loss, being always cold, getting sick often, losing your period can be symptoms of not eating enough fats

Signs You’re Not Eating Enough Fat Dry and flaky skin

Always cold

Dry hair / hair loss

Hormonal problems

Often sick

Loss of menstruation

Mental fatigue

Heart Health Problems

Fat-soluble vitamin deficiencies

More signs include experiencing mental health fatigue, hormonal issues, heart health problems, or fat-soluble vitamin deficiencies.

‘Do you have any of these symptoms? If so, it may be time to stop eating low-fat and increase your fat intake,” the nutritionist said.

In a blog after to her website Nourish Of course, Rebecca recommended opting for ‘healthy’ unsaturated fats omega-3 and monounsaturated fats.

Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, sardines and anchovies, as well as walnuts, canola oil, soy products, flaxseed and eggs are a nutritious source of omega-3.

Rebecca said monosaturated fats are found in avocados, olive oil and nuts such as cashews and almonds.

She recommended reducing the intake of foods containing saturated and trans fats from dairy products, red meat, coconut oil, and processed and fried foods.

There are many simple ways Rebecca said people can incorporate small or moderate amounts of healthy fats into their diet.

The health guru said there is no need to use salad dressings with extra virgin olive oil and use avocado as a spread.

Why do you need fat in your diet? Fat is a macronutrient that is essential for our health. Fats have many vital roles, including: help absorb and transport fat-soluble vitamins (vitamins A, D, E and K) throughout our body

protect our organs

isolate us to keep us warm

reducing inflammation in our body

provide our bodies with essential fatty acids needed to build and maintain our cell membranes in our skin, hair, eyes, heart, and brain

help make certain hormones

keep our hearts healthy

helps you feel full/full after a meal Source: Feed naturally

Add some seeds and nuts such as sesame seeds, pine nuts, almonds and walnuts for stir-frying fries and salads or a tablespoon for mueslis, porridge and yogurt.

Rebecca suggested eating 150 grams of salmon, tuna and other fatty fish with meals and buying bread and crackers with seeds in them.

Adding a pinch of chia seeds, whole food mix LSA or nuts to smoothies and homemade snacks like muffins can also provide a healthy dose of fat.