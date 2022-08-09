Dietitian, 26, who specializes in eating disorders, shares 5 things parents should never do

A dietitian who specializes in eating disorders has revealed why parents shouldn’t let kids finish their plates or go on a diet.

Kate Regan, 26, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, said conditions such as anorexia and bulimia can be triggered at a young age and well-meaning parents can inadvertently cause children to develop unhealthy food relationships.

The expert shared the five things she would never do as she gets older — from not dieting herself to never labeling food “unhealthy or healthy” or ashamed of someone’s body.

She said: ‘I will never put my child on a diet or tell him to lose weight.

Many eating disorders start in childhood. Diets are inherently restrictive and teach you to follow a set of rules rather than how we are born, where the instinct is to eat intuitively.

“Diets negate your natural ability to listen to your body telling you when it’s hungry or full, leading into adulthood.”

The second tip was for parents not to diet or ‘consciously lose weight’.

Kate explained that even if you don’t tell your child directly, they will notice and absorb your actions and behavior, and they can still be influenced.

She said: ‘A child would grow up believing that there is a right and a wrong way to eat, and that pursuing intentional weight loss is more important than their health.

“Instead of dieting, I would prioritize health-promoting behaviors over looking at the number on the scale.”

Elsewhere, the expert claimed she would never label food as “healthy or unhealthy” or “good or bad.”

The dietitian went on to explain that she would instead call them “toys” and “fun foods” versus “nutrient-rich” or “nutritious” foods.

Kate said: ‘Using neutral language to describe food removes morality and lets kids know it’s OK for all foods to fit into their diet.

‘If you associate morality with food, a lot of guilt and shame can come into play. They can internalize ‘bad’ feelings about themselves if they eat ‘bad’ food and feel like a ‘bad’ person.’

WHAT IS ANOREXIA? Anorexia is a serious mental illness in which a person restricts their food intake, often leaving them severely underweight. Many also exercise excessively. Some patients may experience periods of binge eating followed by purging. Sufferers often have a distorted view of themselves and think they are bigger than they actually are. Left untreated, patients can experience loss of muscle and bone strength, as well as depression, low libido and cessation of menstruation in women. In severe cases, patients can develop heart problems and organ damage. Behavioral symptoms of anorexia include people saying they have already eaten or will do so later, as well as counting calories, skipping meals, hiding food, and eating slowly. In addition to weight loss, patients may experience insomnia, constipation, bloating, feeling cold, hair loss and swelling of the hands, face and feet. Treatment focuses on therapy and self-help groups to encourage healthy eating and coping mechanisms. Source: Beat Eating Disorders

She insisted that she would never be ashamed of herself, her child, or other people in front of her child.

“If my child comes up to me one day and says, ‘I feel fat,’ I won’t respond with ‘you’re not fat – you’re beautiful,’ instead, I will respond with curiosity,” she said.

“Wondering why they might think that, why they could feel that and support their feelings, without insinuating that they’re fat, is a bad thing, which it isn’t.”

She said she would never let a child eat his plate of food, or tell them they couldn’t have anything else if they said they were still hungry.

Kate, who is on TikTok @wholesomechicknutrition, said: “When kids are encouraged to eat all food, even if they say they are full, it teaches them to ignore their signals of fullness. That can lead to them losing contact with those signals.’

When she shared some of her tips online, many people weighed in on their own experiences, especially the “finish your plate” tip.

Having kids finish their food was something many people said they’d experienced in their own childhood — and they praised her for highlighting the risks.

One viewer wrote: ‘I was just waiting for the ‘finish all the food on the plate’. Definitely still impacts my relationship with food.”

Another said: ‘I wish my mother never let me eat all the food on my plate, I feel like I have to finish everything even though I’m full.’

A third agreed: “I don’t know what is full because my father forced me to eat as a child and now calls me fat as an adult.”

Someone praised Kate for posting the video, saying, “I was really worried about seeing this video because I thought it would be a lot of mom’s shame, but I’m so glad I watched it. Great message!’