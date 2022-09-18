Dietician Leanne Ward reveals how she got back to her pre-pregnancy weight months after giving birth

<!–

A top Australian dietitian has revealed how she lost more than 13 kilos in seven months after having a baby.

Leanne Ward, from Brisbane, gave birth to her daughter Mia eight months ago and said she ‘worked incredibly hard’ to get her pre-baby body back.

The mum-of-one said she lost an average of 1.94 kilos a month by following a fat loss diet and staying consistent with her healthy routine.

Brisbane dietician Leanne Ward (pictured) has revealed how she managed to lose 13 kilos in seven months after giving birth to her daughter

“The biggest thing I’ve learned is that it’s hard to make healthy choices and exercise regularly with little sleep, full-time work, a baby, running two businesses, trying to have a social life and building a new house,” Leanne wrote in a post for Instagram.

“Of course genetics can play a part here, but I’ve also been working incredibly hard for the past seven months and have lost a total of 13.6kg from my one-week postpartum weight.”

The nutrition coach and podcast host shared photos of herself one month postpartum compared to now, eight months later, when she’s back to her pre-pregnancy weight.

Leanne six months into and six months out of her pregnancy. She said she ‘worked incredibly hard’ to get her pre-baby body back

Leanne admitted that while her weight is the same as before she got pregnant, her body is different with less muscle and a higher fat mass, but said she is ‘super proud and happy’ for her efforts over the busy year.

‘I’ve been following my own LEAN Gut Mind Method coaching plan that I create for my clients and reminding myself that slow and steady wins the race,’ she said.

‘Above all else, I have been CONSISTENT. I haven’t been perfect at all, just damn consistent every week.’

She added that her monthly loss of 1.94kg sounds like slow progress but is ‘realistically achievable and more importantly sustainable’.

Leanne admitted that while her weight is the same as before she got pregnant, her body has less muscle and a higher fat mass, but she is ‘super proud and happy’ with her efforts

“I focused on fat loss for the first six months and this was a great focus when I didn’t have the time or energy to go to the gym,” the new mom wrote.

‘But I have to say it’s been so good to be back in the gym for the last eight weeks.’

Hundreds of the podcaster’s fans were blown away by her impressive and ‘inspiring’ results in the comments.

‘Fantastic super mom. Slow progress realistically achievable and sustainable,” said one woman.

‘That’s what I love to see! Pregnant first time mom here and I know postpartum will be another new adventure for me. Thank you for sharing,’ one mother-to-be replied.

‘Only at the beginning of my postpartum journey, but taking it slow! Well done and thank you for being such an inspiration,’ commented another.