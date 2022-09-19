Diego Simeone takes cheeky dig at Real Madrid after they beat Atletico in first derby of the season

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has praised the performance of city rivals Real Madrid in their 2-1 win over his side on Sunday, brazenly comparing their style to a former Atletico side.

Real Madrid made it six wins from six in LaLiga as goals from Rodrygo and Federico Valverde saw Carlo Ancelotti’s side win a fiery derby at the Metropolitano Stadium.

The home side finished the game with ten men after goalscorer Mario Hermoso was shown red in stoppage time after picking up two yellow cards in the last two minutes of the game.

Diego Simeone compared the current Real Madrid squad to his 2013-14 team led by Diego Costa

Diego Costa led the way for Atletico during their LaLiga title-winning season in 2013-14

The match provided a first start of the season for Antoine Griezmann as Atletico close in on a deal with Barcelona for the striker’s permanent transfer.

Simeone thought the Frenchman’s presence gave the team a lot of energy, but was also impressed with how his opponents played. So much so that, in a snide dig at his city rivals, he compared them to the Atletico side that included Diego Costa – one who was frowned upon by the Real Madrid camp at the time.

According to Marca the Argentine said ‘We understood that Antoine [Griezmann] could get to play from the start. He gave us a lot of energy as a second striker, in the second half on the wing to play with two strikers.

Simeone embraces Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti in Real’s 2-1 derby win over Atletico

Antoine Griezmann started for the first time this season but could not prevent a derby defeat

‘I’m left with the feeling of not having lost the majority of the game despite (the result). Their strength is wonderful to watch, a team that defends in a low block, and counter attack.

‘It reminds me of the team we had with Diego Costa when they criticized us back then!’

Costa was part of Atletico’s LaLiga-winning team in 2013-14, a season in which the forward scored a derby winner against Real Madrid as they won the title.

Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. combined to open the scoring in Real’s 2-1 win over their city rivals

Despite the loss, the 52-year-old was pleased with his team’s performance but felt it lacked intensity, which against a team like Real Madrid will always be punished.

He added: ‘The players gave everything they gave themselves to the game. [Real] produced a very good direct play, quick transition from defense to attack, power, well driven defensively. They played well and took their chances… It’s a great job by the Madrid coach.

‘They attack with considerable speed beyond the talent they have. But I think we always tried not to leave the game and in the second half we improved our intensity. When Cunha and Morata came on, they gave a little more life. But if you don’t have intensity against Madrid…’

The win saw Real Madrid leapfrog Barcelona to the top of the table and maintain their one hundred percent start to the season.